Politics

FBI subpoena of phone records leaves Trump chief of staff 'in shock': report

Susie Wiles reportedly told associates that she was shocked by the news

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , David Spunt , Emma Bussey Fox News
Kash Patel alleges previous FBI leadership obtained his phone records, those belonging to Susie Wiles Video

Kash Patel alleges previous FBI leadership obtained his phone records, those belonging to Susie Wiles

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the the allegations and the new fraud czar position on 'Special Report.'

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was reportedly in shock after hearing that the FBI under former President Joe Biden subpoenaed her and current FBI Director Kash Patel's phone records in 2022 and 2023.

Wiles — who ran President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign — reportedly told associates, "I am in shock," Axios reported on Thursday.

Reuters first disclosed the subpoenas, which were issued during the Biden administration, while special counsel Jack Smith was investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The subpoenaed toll records included phone numbers and the dates and times of calls, but not the content of the conversations, Fox News has learned.

Susie Wiles in the Oval Office

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sits in the Oval Office, as President Donald Trump signs an executive order recommending loosening the federal regulations on marijuana, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 18, 2025.  (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Smith eventually charged Trump in 2023 with multiple felony offenses related to alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election and his handling of documents. The election interference case was later dismissed by a federal judge after Smith moved to drop it following Trump's reelection. Smith also dropped the Justice Department’s appeal of a separate ruling that dismissed the classified documents case. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in both matters.

In 2023, the FBI recorded a phone call between Wiles and her attorney, two FBI officials told Fox News. Additionally, the officials said that Wiles' attorney was aware that the call was being recorded and consented, but the now-White-House-chief-of-staff did not.

"It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight," Patel, the current FBI director, told Fox News on Wednesday.

Jack Smith

Former U.S. special counsel Jack Smith testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into President Donald Trump, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2026. ( SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

GOP LAWMAKER ACCUSES JACK SMITH OF ‘SPYING’ ON CONGRESS AT TENSE HOUSE HEARING OVER TRUMP PROBE

Patel has said that he recently ended the FBI’s ability to categorize files as "Prohibited."

At least 10 FBI employees were also fired Wednesday, Fox News was told. Names were not given due to privacy reasons. 

Eric Daugherty, assistant Chief Content Officer for RightLine, an offshoot of Florida’s Voice, applauded the firings, telling Patel to "keep purging." Additionally, conservative influencer Nick Sortor wrote on X that "The amount of ROT in the FBI is INSANE."

A split image of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, June 27, 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images | DANIEL HEUER / AFP via Getty Images)

The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) later issued a scathing statement criticizing the firings.

"The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which — like other firings by Director Patel — violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country," the organization said in a statement. "These actions weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals — ultimately putting the nation at greater risk."

