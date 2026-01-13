Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Trump administration files seizure warrants targeting ships tied to Venezuelan oil trade: report

The Trump administration has escalated its pressure campaign against Venezuela to seize cargoes linked to the country’s sanctioned oil trade

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
US seizes second oil tanker, this time in Caribbean Video

US seizes second oil tanker, this time in Caribbean

U.S. Southern Command confirmed that the M/T Sophia oil tanker has been seized in the Caribbean after the U.S. military announced that it had seized a Russian-flagged tanker in the North Atlantic. (Credit: U.S. Southern Command)

The Trump administration has filed court warrants in an effort to seize more ships linked to Venezuela's oil trade, according to media reports. 

So far, five vessels have been seized by the U.S. military and Coast Guard in recent weeks in international waters.

The seizures were part of the administration's pressure campaign to force former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro out of power, which happened Jan. 3, when he was arrested by U.S. forces. 

PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS THERE WON'T BE A 'SECOND WAVE OF ATTACKS' AGAINST VENEZUELA DUE TO THEIR 'COOPERATION'

An oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela

An oil tanker is anchored in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, after loading crude oil at the Bajo Grande Refinery port. The Trump administration has seized several tankers linked to Venezuela's oil trade.  (Jose Bula Urrutia/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

After Maduro's capture, President Donald Trump said the United States would control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Justice Department.

Through federal courts, the U.S. government has filed multiple civil forfeiture actions to force the seizure and confiscation of oil cargo and ships that have been involved in the trade, the sources told Reuters. 

It was not clear how many seizure warrants the U.S. is seeking.

US FORCES ATTEMPTING TO BOARD SANCTIONED RUSSIAN-FLAGGED OIL TANKER IN NORTH ATLANTIC, SOURCES SAY

U.S. troops takeover a Venezuelan oil tanker

U.S. troops took over a Venezuelan oil tanker Dec. 20. (DHS Secretary Kristi Noem via X)

On Friday, the War Department said it "will hunt down and interdict ALL dark fleet vessels transporting Venezuelan oil at the time and place of our choosing."

"The Department of War blockade in the Caribbean Sea remains in full effect — and very effective," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X. "In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven "dark fleet" oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction — because they know we mean business. The days of letting criminal activity run rampant in our hemisphere are OVER."

A day earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department was monitoring several other vessels amid news of the U.S. seizure of the Bella-1 tanker, a Russian-flagged oil vessel allegedly responsible for transporting sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. 

US forces seize oil tanker in Caribbean Sea during pre-dawn mission Video

Russia, like Venezuela, relies on the shadow fleet to carry oil that is under sanctions.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

