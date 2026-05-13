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Donald Trump

Vance confronted over 2028 ambitions after Trump teases 'dream team' Rubio ticket

Vance said he'd 'hate' to be someone 'barely been in one office for a year and a half' already angling for the next job

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Vance responds to speculation surrounding potential 2028 presidential ticket Video

Vance responds to speculation surrounding potential 2028 presidential ticket

Vice President JD Vance shares his thoughts on a potential split 2028 presidential ticket while speaking at a fraud press conference on Wednesday.

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Vice President JD Vance brushed off questions about a possible 2028 Republican ticket with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after President Donald Trump floated the pair as a political force earlier this week. 

"I love Marco. I think he's a great secretary of state. He's become a very, very dear friend. But I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people's business right now," said Vance during a press conference on Wednesday focused on the administration's fraud crackdown. 

Trump teased a potential ticket with Vance and Rubio earlier this week, but the president did not say who would be the one to fill his shoes. Vance had previously said the media was creating "conflict" when asked in recent months about alleged tension between the pair as Washington, D.C., inches closer to 2028. 

"Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right. Sounds like a good ticket," Trump said Monday, adding, "By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team."

JD VANCE ADDRESSES POSSIBLE PRESIDENTIAL RUN WITH MARCO RUBIO AFTER TRUMP TEASES 'UNSTOPPABLE' TICKET

Vance and Rubio on couch in oval office

"I love Marco. I think he's a great secretary of state. He's become a very, very dear friend. But I think both of us are very much focused on accomplishing the American people's business right now," said Vance. (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Vance shared that it is one of the topics he least likes to discuss when he is "having a good time and trying to do good work in the job that the American people already elected me to do."

"If I was the American people, there are a few things that I would hate more than a person who's barely been in one office for a year and a half, is angling for a job two and a half years down the road," said Vance, referencing himself.

VANCE TAPPED AS ‘FRAUD CZAR’ AS TRUMP TARGETS BLUE STATES OVER TAXPAYER THEFT

A second reporter followed up during the press conference that the media was not promoting 2028 tension between the pair, as the president had directly floated the potential ticket. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance looking on during a meeting at the White House

Vice President JD Vance responds to Trump's 2028 split ticket tease with Rubio. (Alexander Drago/Reuters)

"I just don't think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice," quipped Vance in response. "I just think that's not at all what you would expect the president to do."

Vance added it was "natural" for Trump to joke around with him and Rubio, adding that the president has "always been fascinated by politics."

RUBIO HEADS TO ROME WITH TRUMP’S IRAN CLASH LOOMING OVER POPE LEO, MELONI TALKS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posing for a group photo

The question comes as Vance appears to be holding down the fort while the president is in China for a high-stakes U.S.-China summit with Rubio along for the ride. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Vance’s big initiative has been cracking down on fraud, waste, and abuse while leading the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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The press conference on Wednesday was held as Vance holds down the fort at the White House while Trump is in China for high-stakes meetings alongside administration leaders, such as Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 

Ashley J. DiMella reports on politics for Fox News Digital.

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