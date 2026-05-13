Senate takes major first step to prevent future shutdowns with painful accountability play

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The Senate is one step closer to adding painful consequences for lawmakers who choose to shut down the government.

The upper chamber on Wednesday unanimously advanced a resolution from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., that, if passed, would prevent lawmakers from getting paid during future shutdowns. It comes after the once-rare occurrence became a political cudgel wielded by Democrats time and again in the last year.

Despite having spurred the two longest shutdowns in history, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Democrats joined Republicans to move the measure along for a final vote.

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But its success through a first hurdle has not quite sated concerns that Democrats will again try to force another shutdown before the midterm elections in the fall.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital that its success "helps," but suggested that the move from Democrats was more political than not.

"I think it's, they realize, I mean, that's a really bad posture to be in if you're opposing something like that at a time when you got a lot of government employees who aren't getting paid, and, you know, people up here are voting against depriving themselves of pay when everybody else is not getting paid," Thune said.

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"So I just think that's a very difficult political vote for Democrats," he continued. "I think they've recognized it, and I’m guessing they had a fairly robust conversation at their lunch yesterday."

Kennedy’s resolution, which he described as a resolution of "shared sacrifice," can’t take effect until after the upcoming election cycle, adding more concern that Democrats may be tempted to repeat the cycle.

"If I were king for a day — I'm not, I don't aspire to be — but if I were, I'd make this resolution effective immediately," Kennedy said. "Because I'm … very concerned that my Senate colleagues on the Democratic side are going to try to shut down the government yet again right before the elections to try to create chaos to affect the midterm elections."

Kennedy's resolution would direct the Secretary of the Senate to withhold lawmakers' pay until a shutdown is resolved. A rank-and-file senator earns $174,000 per year, while a leader of either party can earn over $193,000 per year.

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And it would only pertain to the Senate — a point he made clear on the Senate floor just before the vote.

Kennedy’s push isn’t the only one that’s brewed in the Senate following the 43-day shutdown over enhanced Obamacare premium tax credits and the latest 76-day Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

That’s because shutdowns have become a common tool over the last year and a half that Democrats have turned to as a negotiating counterpoint. In Trump’s second term alone, Congress has been on the precipice of a closure four times.

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Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been pushing his Shutdown Fairness Act, which would require that working federal workers are paid during a shutdown.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., has the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, which would automatically fund the government for two-week stretches until Congress lands on a compromise funding deal.