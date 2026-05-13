Who is James Erdman III? CIA whistleblower who went from COVID mandate fights to Senate spotlight

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James Erdman III, a CIA whistleblower who testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday alleging a federal cover-up of COVID-19 origins, has a long history of clashing with the government on the coronavirus issue.

Erdman is a former intelligence officer and military veteran who co-founded the grassroots advocacy group Feds For Freedom, an organization that emerged during the COVID-19 vaccine mandate battles involving federal workers and members of the military.

While public information online about Erdman's early life are sparse, according to biographical information published by Feds For Freedom, Erdman previously served as a non-commissioned officer with the Army’s 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment before later serving in the National Guard. The organization says he also worked as a senior bioinformatics and biometrics consultant in the private sector, and spent time serving in the Middle East, South and East Asia, and Europe.

Erdman joined the CIA in 2013.

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"He’s a decorated officer with decades of intelligence and national security experience," GOP committee chairman Sen. Rand Paul said during the hearing, adding that Erdman "recently completed a joint duty assignment with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG)."

Feds for Freedom became known for backing legal and public advocacy efforts involving federal employees who challenged vaccine requirements imposed during the Biden administration. Court filings and public statements show Erdman participated in some of those efforts on behalf of the group.

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In interviews tied to the group’s media platforms, Erdman discussed questioning government COVID-19 policies and later helping organize opposition to federal vaccine mandates.

The group has backed or participated in multiple lawsuits involving agencies including the FBI, Department of Defense, NASA and State Department. Several cases alleged violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and discrimination against employees seeking religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

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Erdman told senators on Wednesday that intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA, are failing to provide transparency and accountability, and warned Congress is being misled as a result.

"The legislative and executive branches will continue to be misinformed if this type of behavior is not addressed," Erdman said.

On Wednesday, Erdman focused on biological research oversight and made the case that the federal government needs a sweeping review of federally funded life sciences work, including stricter definitions of "gain-of-function" research and weapons-related research, and better enforcement of existing policy.

"Public health policy would have been very different had the American public been made aware that a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an emergency use authorization M-RNA products," Erdman said.