Vance tapped as ‘fraud czar’ as Trump targets blue states over taxpayer theft

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Amid several monumental Cabinet shakeups, President Donald Trump is signaling his continued confidence in Vice President JD Vance by having him address an "unprecedented" problem in Democratic-run states and officially declaring him the "fraud czar."

Vance announced Thursday that his fraud task force busted a $50 million hospice and healthcare fraud scheme in Los Angeles. Following this news, Trump took to Truth Social Friday morning to officially proclaim he was naming Vance fraud czar.

Trump said that Vance’s focus would be "EVERYWHERE" but with a special emphasis on Democratic-controlled states.

"Vice President JD Vance is now in charge of ‘FRAUD’ in the United States," wrote Trump. "We will call him the ‘FRAUD CZAR,’ and his focus will be ‘EVERYWHERE,’ but primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, like those in California, Illinois, Minnesota (Somalia beware!), Maine, New York, and many others, have had a ‘free for all’ in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money."

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The president called the fraud problems in the U.S. "massive and pervasive" and suggested the implications for the country are enormous.

As fraud czar, Trump wrote that "the job (Vance) will be doing, in conjunction with many great people within the Trump Administration, will be a major factor in how great the future of our Country will be."

"The numbers are so large that, if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget," wrote Trump.

He emphasized the work Vance already has done in California, writing, "Raids have already started in L.A." and concluding, "Good Luck JD!"

The president already had placed Vance in charge of the "Task Force to Eliminate Fraud," which is a government-wide crackdown on fraud in federal benefit programs.

However, Trump’s designation of Vance as fraud czar, an informal title, emphasizes the significance he is placing on the task force and his confidence in Vance to get the job done.

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Trump first announced he would be putting Vance in charge of the "war on fraud." This position was solidified by Trump’s executive order establishing the fraud task force and placing Vance at the helm.

The announcement followed reporting revealing allegations of widespread fraud and abuse in Minnesota largely involving the state's Somali immigrant community.

Trump's announcement comes the day after news broke that the president was removing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi from her role at the Department of Justice, a move that political analyst Jonathan Turley said hit Washington, D.C., like a "thunderclap."

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Just weeks before that, the president also removed former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. T

There are widespread rumors of Trump being displeased with several other high-ranking members of his Cabinet, though he has not publicly said so himself.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Vance’s office for comment.