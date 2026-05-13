Rand Paul brings CIA whistleblower to Senate hearing alleging 'deep state' COVID-19 conspiracy

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A whistleblower is set to testify before the Senate on the alleged cover-up of the origins of COVID-19.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hear testimony from an unnamed longtime CIA employee on Wednesday on allegations that there was a cover-up of the origins of the virus with roots that run deep in the federal government and intelligence community.

It's part of Sen. Rand Paul's, R-Ky., crusade against former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci and his role in examining the origins of COVID-19, his response to the virus and ensuing actions taken by the federal government during the pandemic.

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The hearing on Wednesday comes on the heels of the deadline for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to charge Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress about gain-of-function research — controversial research that could boost a virus's transmissibility and virulence by altering its genetic code — in relation to COVID-19.

The statute of limitations to take action against Fauci for that particular issue expired on Monday.

"The DOJ may never act, but the American people know the truth: Fauci misled and defrauded this country," Paul said on X. "I won't stop uncovering the truth around the great COVID cover-up. That's why I will have a whistleblower testify before my committee this Wednesday."

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Fauci has vehemently denied accusations that he lied about the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) role in funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, and argued that the research did not meet the level of gain-of-function research.

But a longtime advisor of Fauci's, David Morens, who served as a top advisor at NIAID, was indicted by the DOJ last month and accused of using his personal email account to hide communications related to a controversial coronavirus research grant that involved collaboration with the Wuhan Institute.

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Wednesday's hearing will zero in on the experience of a longtime CIA employee, who Paul told the New York Post would delve into an alleged and ongoing "deep state" conspiracy to cover up the origins of the virus.

Paul told the outlet that the whistleblower was assigned to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), where he worked on a group that studied how the pandemic started in Wuhan.

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"For years, Americans were told to stop asking questions about COVID’s origins," Paul said on X. "Today, a whistleblower with firsthand knowledge will testify that intelligence officials may have buried evidence, altered conclusions and concealed the truth from the public."