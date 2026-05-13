Dems under fire for ‘malign Chinese influence’ as shocking spy mayor donations uncovered: ‘How many more?’

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Outrage is snowballing after it was uncovered that a California mayor who just stepped down after admitting to acting as a Chinese agent appears to have donated to Democrats, including a sitting congresswoman.

As President Donald Trump visits China for a diplomatic mission with world leaders, Eileen Wang, mayor of Arcadia, California, agreed to plead guilty to acting as an agent for the Chinese government. The admission sparked concerns about foreign infiltration in local government. Now, allegations that Wang donated to Democrats at the federal level are raising broader national security concerns.

According to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing for Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., an Eileen Wang of Arcadia, California, donated $1,000 and $175 to her campaign in October and November 2022, according to a Fox News Digital review. Chu sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Committee on Budget.

Further, FEC filings show several small $5, $10 and $25 donations earmarked for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) via ActBlue in 2024.

In response, Bernadette Breslin, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), ripped into the Democrats, calling the donations evidence of "malign Chinese influence operating within their own ranks."

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Breslin told Fox News Digital that "Senate Republicans are holding Democrats accountable for the malign Chinese influence operating within their own ranks and the CCP-linked money flowing into their campaigns."

She added that "as President Trump brings American peace through strength to China this week, Republicans are working in lockstep to root out foreign interference in our elections and protect America’s national security."

Wang, who has since resigned as mayor of Arcadia, agreed to plead guilty to the felony offense of acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China, the Justice Department announced this week. She now faces up to 10 years in federal prison along with a potential $250,000 fine, though any sentence would be determined by a federal judge.

Federal prosecutors say Wang admitted she acted "at the direction and control" of Chinese government officials from at least 2020 through 2022, coordinating with individuals in the U.S. to spread pro-Beijing messaging, all without notifying the U.S. Attorney General as required by law. The conduct described by prosecutors occurred before Wang took office on the Arcadia City Council in December 2022.

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With Wang’s foreign ties exposed, the politicians she associated with are now under scrutiny.

Beyond the $1,000 and $175 donations, a 2024 press release by Chu shows that the congresswoman honored Wang as one of the "Congressional Women of the Year."

In the press release published by Chu’s office, Wang was praised as a "dedicated Arcadia resident, educator, and community leader," who "brings a wealth of experience and passion to her role as City Councilmember."

The statement said that over the course of 15 years, Wang was "actively involved in various City and service groups," including the Arcadia High School Chinese Parents Booster Club.

Chu’s office said that Wang "gained valuable insights into the challenges faced by Arcadia residents" and "is poised to make a lasting impact on the City Council and continue her tireless efforts to improve the lives of Arcadia residents."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chu for comment.

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Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who also serves as NRSC vice chair, reacted to the revelations by slamming other Democrats with Chinese government associations.

Banks wrote on X, "Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) had a Chinese spy in her office. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) dated a Chinese spy. Mayor Eileen Wang (D-CA) is a Chinese spy. How many more?"

Popular conservative account Libs of TikTok pointed to Wang’s DSCC donations, posting on X, "Democrat Senators are being funded by Chinese spies If it was the other way around, it would be front page news for weeks."

Libs of TikTok also reacted to Wang’s donations to Chu, writing, "Judy is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, one of the most powerful committees in Congress. She’s also a member of the Taiwan Caucus. She’s being funded by Chinese spies. What could possibly go wrong."

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Another popular conservative X personality who goes by the handle "Greg" also commented, "So this is the great ‘resistance?’ Our brave DNC, the defenders of democracy, are actually just tools for the Chinese Communist Party. A confessed CCP agent funnels money to Democratic senators and they’re all quiet. Makes you wonder what/who else they’re willing to sell out."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DSCC and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.