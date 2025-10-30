VA Dems reject resolution condemning political violence while House Speaker cuts off Jay Jones references

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Democrats brushed off calls to condemn political violence this week after pulling the legislature back into special session to push a redistricting amendment aimed at reshaping state maps before the 2026 general election.

Del. Delores Oates, R-Front Royal, was yielded the floor to address a House session on Wednesday; introducing a women’s group called "Moms Say No To Violence Against Children."

But, Oates’ introduction was short-lived, as she began to speak about how "our children are Virginia’s future, the heart of our families and a gift from God."

"When anyone, especially a public figure, wishes harm on a child – that they die in their mother’s arms so they can win a political point, these moms refuse to stay silent."

VIRGINIA LEADERS CONDEMN RACIST SIGN AIMED AT LT. GOV. WINSOME EARLE-SEARS OVER BATHROOM POLICY

After Oates uttered "die in their mother’s arms," House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, slammed his gavel and announced that Oates was "out of order."

Scott, a staunch defender of Jones who told reporters after the gubernatorial debate that Republicans should pay more attention to President Donald Trump’s past comments about ex-Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, appeared to recognize Oates’ reference as one of Jones’ messages about a former Republican leader.

Scott then uttered, "sergeant-at-arms," as if to threaten Oates with formal punishment for continuing to speak.

‘CONSUMED WITH HATE’: WINSOME SEARS, JASON MIYARES UNLOAD ON DEMOCRAT JAY JONES OVER VIOLENT TEXTS

Across the capitol on the Senate side, Republicans unsuccessfully sought to insert an amendment into the text of the original resolution outlining the special session, which would have recognized the issue of political violence in Virginia.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg – who is also party chairman – drafted an edit "condemning politicians who wish death on children and families of elected officials."

That too was quickly nixed by Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell of Mount Vernon, who recommended his colleagues reject it.

VIRGINIA DEMS FLIP ON GERRYMANDERING, BLAME TRUMP FOR REDISTRICTING REVERSAL

"I don’t think this is something we need to take up as part of this special session," Surovell said.

"It's something that we can easily take up in the regular session later — it's not something that's urgent right now."

The Senate GOP caucus responded with outrage, writing on X that "Surovell just told the world it’s ‘not urgent right now’ to condemn politicians who wish death on their opponents’ children."

EARLE-SEARS COMES OUT SWINGING IN HEATED DEBATE AS SPANBERGER DODGES JAY JONES QUESTIONS

Shortly after Surovell’s formal recommendation, the Senate voted 21-17 along party lines to follow his advice and reject the amendment.

The move would’ve added such language to the state Constitution, according to Del. David Owen, R-Short Pump.

"This is why elections matter," Owen said. "Don’t sit on the sidelines. Make a plan to vote today."

OBAMA’S ‘WINGMAN’ DUMPS $300K INTO NEW VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING FIGHT AS DEMS CALL LAWMAKERS BACK

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, who was personally subjected to a death threat that led to the arrest of a Dinwiddie County man, fumed at Democrats’ rejection.

"As someone who has personally experienced politically motivated threats, I am appalled," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Violence has no place in our politics and refusing to condemn it is indefensible."

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears called the situation "disgraceful."