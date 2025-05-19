Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Congress

A user’s manual to where we stand with the 'big, beautiful bill'

A narrow GOP majority faces challenges as floor vote looms with Memorial Day deadline

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published

House Republicans cleared a major hurdle late last night, finally advancing the "big, beautiful bill" out of the Budget Committee after a hiccup Friday afternoon. 

The bill is now set to go before the House Rules Committee – which is the gateway to the floor – on Wednesday. The House could vote on the overall package on Thursday. The goal is to have this wrapped up by Memorial Day. 

TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ PASSES KEY HOYSE HURDLE AFTER GOP REBEL MUTINY

(Fox News Digital)

It’s about the math. House Republicans have little turning radius to approve the bill due to their narrow majority. Questions still remain among some conservatives about green energy tax credits, work requirements for Medicaid and a deduction for SALT – an acronym for "state and local taxes." That means there will be a lot of massaging of the bill over the next few days. Expect some changes via a "manager’s amendment" before the Rules Committee on Wednesday. 

Trump joint address to Congress.

Vice President JD Vance, center, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud as President Donald Trump, left, addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Some Republicans will need verbal or handshake assurances on other provisions from the White House and GOP leadership before voting "yes."

And, if push comes to shove, the president himself will have to get involved. A White House statement on Friday said that the administration "expects" all Republicans to vote "yes."

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.