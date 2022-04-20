Government agency's new mascot draws impassioned responses on Twitter: 'Definitely high right now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new mascot introduced Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (USCPSC) is drawing a mix of confused and appreciative responses, as Vapo McJuicy arrives to warn of the hazards of liquid nictoine.

Within just over two hours of revealing McJuicy to the unsuspecting Twitterverse, USCPSC has garnered more than 1,100 likes and 195 retweets. The tweet features a graphic of Vapo, shaped like a container of liquid nicotine, and what appears to be a text conversation between the character and its agency.

"Vapo McJuicy! What? Exciting! What are you doing here?!" the conversation begins.

"Save it, Fed!" McJuicy replies. "I'm not here for your manners. I'm here to tell the American people liquid nicotine can be poisonous to children!"

Vapo then instructs people to make sure liquid nicotine is stored in the child-resistant packaging it comes in, and to tightly seal it and lock it out of the sight and reach of kids after use.

One Twitter user said McJuicy's existence is likely the result of someone's lack of sobriety.

"[W]hoever designed this is _definitely_ high right now," they said.

Another said that the mascot was "stupid" and that its creator should be "fired and never allowed to work in PR again."

Another simply asked, "What is this."

Others, however, were quite appreciative.

"Finally a use of my tax dollars I approve of," one user said.

"Good afternoon to whoever runs this account and no one else," said another.

Yet another called McJuicy an "instant classic."

"This is absolutely the best use of our tax dollars. I'm not being sarcastic, I absolutely love this account," another user tweeted.

USCPSC ultimately felt the positive response outweighed the negative or the confused.

"Oh wow. You all really like Vapo McJuicy.," they said.