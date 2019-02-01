US pulling out of Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the U.S. is pulling out of a major arms-control treaty with Russia.

Citing alleged violations by Russia regarding the pact that's been a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War, Pompeo said the U.S. is suspending its obligations and will terminate the deal entirely if Russia does not return to full compliance in six months.

The American withdrawal had been expected. It follows years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the 1987 pact, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty, which bans certain ground-launched cruise missiles. Russia denies violating the treaty.

U.S. officials also have expressed concern that China, which isn't part of the treaty, is deploying large numbers of missiles in Asia that the U.S. can't counter because it's bound by the treaty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.