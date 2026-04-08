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Pentagon

US Navy requesting $3B to replenish Tomahawk missiles used in Iran war

1,200% production increase is part of Pentagon's wider $1.5 trillion budget request for 2027

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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Caine describes massive coffee, energy drink and nicotine use by US military in Iran conflict Video

Caine describes massive coffee, energy drink and nicotine use by US military in Iran conflict

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said American forces have consumed nearly a million gallons of coffee and "a lot of nicotine" during the conflict with Iran, joking, "I am not saying that we have a problem."

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The U.S. Navy is requesting $3 billion in additional funding to replenish its stores of Tomahawk missiles after depleting its stores in the war against Iran.

The Navy made the order as part of the Pentagon's wider $1.5 trillion budget request for 2027 released this week. The Tomahawk missile request represents a 1,200% increase in production compared to last year.

Last year, Congress approved the Navy to purchase 58 of the missiles at a total price of $257 million. This year's request is enough to finance 785 missiles.

According to a report from the Washington Post last month, the U.S. had launched at least 850 Tomahawk missiles since the war against Iran began on Feb. 28.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at a Pentagon briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives for a news conference at the Pentagon, June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Pentagon says its wider $1.5 trillion budget request is needed to address growing threats from China, Russia and other adversaries.

The request includes about $1.1 trillion in base discretionary funding for the Department of War, along with an additional $350 billion in mandatory funding to support priorities such as munitions production and expansion of the defense industrial base.

If enacted, the plan would represent one of the largest increases in U.S. defense spending in decades, though the total includes a mix of discretionary funding and mandatory resources that are not typically combined in standard Pentagon budget comparisons.

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A U.S. Navy destroyer launches a missile from its deck while underway at sea.

In this U.S. Navy handout, the USS Thomas Hudner fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 1, 2026, at sea. (U.S. Navy/via Getty Images)

The budget places heavy emphasis on rebuilding weapons stockpiles and strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity, areas that defense officials have identified as key vulnerabilities in recent years.

Shipbuilding is another major focus, with $65.8 billion requested to procure 18 Navy battle force ships and 16 non-battle force vessels as part of a broader effort to expand maritime capacity.

The proposal also continues funding for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system, which aims to develop a layered homeland defense using space-based sensors and interceptors.

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The budget also highlights investments in artificial intelligence, drones and counter-drone systems, and next-generation aircraft, including continued development of the F-47 — a sixth-generation fighter designed to operate alongside autonomous systems — with the program targeting a first flight as early as 2028.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

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