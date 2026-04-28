Safe sex is about to get more expensive, world’s largest condom maker warns

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The Iran war could hit consumers where they least expect it: condom prices.

Karex, the world’s largest condom manufacturer, told Reuters it may soon hike prices by as much as 30% as the Middle East conflict strains global energy and supply chains.

The warning underscores how the war is driving up costs, delaying shipments and squeezing supply. And the impact on condom prices highlights how even niche consumer goods are caught up in broader global disruptions.

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It all traces back to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, where shipping has slowed sharply. The shipping lane is surrounded by Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates and is widely disputed amid the conflict as ships — especially those carrying oil and other fuel — are prevented from traversing through the contentious waterway.

The bottleneck is also driving up the cost of petroleum-based products like plastics and rubber, which are found in everything from medical supplies to household items to clothing and beauty products.

That’s creating a one-two punch — higher costs and shipping delays that are shrinking supply and raising prices.

Amid those pressures, Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat said the energy crunch has him weighing a price increase.

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Kiat says the conflict has pushed aluminum used in foil packaging to a four-year high and silicone oil, a key ingredient in condom manufacturing, is up about 30%. Shortages of synthetic rubber used in some non-latex condoms are further adding to the strain.

Karex, a Malaysia-based firm that produces more than 5 billion condoms every year and exports to more than 130 countries, is struggling to keep up as demand outpaces supply. Karex supplies to the world's largest condom brands, including Trojan and Durex.

Shipping delays are worsening the crunch on getting these products to customers, with more inventory stuck at sea than reaching shelves. Karex products going to the U.S. and Europe are taking up to two months to arrive, while developing countries already facing shortages are seeing even longer delays.

There are growing concerns that these disruptions could hit some of the world’s most vulnerable populations since Karex helps supply United Nations aid programs.

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Karex also manufactures personal lubricants, catheters, probe covers and gloves, underscoring the broader impact supply disruptions could have beyond condoms.

For consumers, that could mean paying more at the checkout counter for a basic health product.