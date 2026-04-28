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Safe sex is about to get more expensive, world’s largest condom maker warns

Malaysia-based Karex, which supplies UN aid programs, says energy crunch from Iran war is squeezing raw materials

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst speaks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the U.S.-Iran conflict, regional dominance, and U.S. strategy on 'Special Report.'

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The Iran war could hit consumers where they least expect it: condom prices.

Karex, the world’s largest condom manufacturer, told Reuters it may soon hike prices by as much as 30% as the Middle East conflict strains global energy and supply chains.

The warning underscores how the war is driving up costs, delaying shipments and squeezing supply. And the impact on condom prices highlights how even niche consumer goods are caught up in broader global disruptions.

WHY THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ MATTERS AS TRUMP ISSUES FRESH ULTIMATUM TO IRAN

Satellite image showing the Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman

A satellite image shows the Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, a critical maritime passage for global energy supply. (Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

It all traces back to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, where shipping has slowed sharply. The shipping lane is surrounded by Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates and is widely disputed amid the conflict as ships — especially those carrying oil and other fuel — are prevented from traversing through the contentious waterway.

The bottleneck is also driving up the cost of petroleum-based products like plastics and rubber, which are found in everything from medical supplies to household items to clothing and beauty products.

That’s creating a one-two punch — higher costs and shipping delays that are shrinking supply and raising prices.

Amid those pressures, Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat said the energy crunch has him weighing a price increase.

THE MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT MIGHT DISRUPT YOUR SUMMER BBQ PLANS THIS YEAR

Condoms sit on a container on the production line at a Karex Bhd. facility in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia.

Karex Berhad, a Malaysian company, is widely recognized as the world’s largest condom manufacturer. It produces more than 5 billion condoms every year and exports them to over 130 countries worldwide. (Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kiat says the conflict has pushed aluminum used in foil packaging to a four-year high and silicone oil, a key ingredient in condom manufacturing, is up about 30%. Shortages of synthetic rubber used in some non-latex condoms are further adding to the strain.

Karex, a Malaysia-based firm that produces more than 5 billion condoms every year and exports to more than 130 countries, is struggling to keep up as demand outpaces supply. Karex supplies to the world's largest condom brands, including Trojan and Durex.

Shipping delays are worsening the crunch on getting these products to customers, with more inventory stuck at sea than reaching shelves. Karex products going to the U.S. and Europe are taking up to two months to arrive, while developing countries already facing shortages are seeing even longer delays.

Contraceptives on seen on a pharmacy shelf for sale.

Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat warns that increasing raw material costs are driving up production expenses, as global supply chain disruptions linked to war ripple through the industry. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

There are growing concerns that these disruptions could hit some of the world’s most vulnerable populations since Karex helps supply United Nations aid programs.

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Karex also manufactures personal lubricants, catheters, probe covers and gloves, underscoring the broader impact supply disruptions could have beyond condoms.

For consumers, that could mean paying more at the checkout counter for a basic health product.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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