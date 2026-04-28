Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is running for mayor of St. Pete

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Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is running for St. Petersburg mayor.

"Well, it's official. I'm now a candidate for mayor of St. Pete. God bless you all," he said in a video posted to X on Monday.

His post includes the message, "I’m in! #stpete."

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"I’ve fought for the City of St. Petersburg in the Legislature, as Education Commissioner, Attorney General, and Governor, and as a United States Representative. Now I’m taking that fight back home, to City Hall, where the city government is failing to address issues that matter most to YOU, my neighbors," Crist declared on his campaign website.

Crist served as governor of the Sunshine State from early 2007 until early 2011. He was elected to the governorship as a Republican, but lost a 2010 U.S. Senate race while running as an independent.

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He lost the state's 2014 gubernatorial contest while running as a Democrat.

Crist went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from early 2017 through August 2022.

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Crist unsuccessfully sought the governorship again, but incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis shellacked him in the state's 2022 gubernatorial contest.