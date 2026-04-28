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Politics

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is running for mayor of St. Pete

Gov. DeSantis shellacked Crist in the state's 2022 gubernatorial contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is running for St. Petersburg mayor.

"Well, it's official. I'm now a candidate for mayor of St. Pete. God bless you all," he said in a video posted to X on Monday.

His post includes the message, "I’m in! #stpete."

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Charlie Crist

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks during a rally while Pinellas County residents cast their voting ballots a polling precinct on Nov. 8, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

"I’ve fought for the City of St. Petersburg in the Legislature, as Education Commissioner, Attorney General, and Governor, and as a United States Representative. Now I’m taking that fight back home, to City Hall, where the city government is failing to address issues that matter most to YOU, my neighbors," Crist declared on his campaign website.

Crist served as governor of the Sunshine State from early 2007 until early 2011. He was elected to the governorship as a Republican, but lost a 2010 U.S. Senate race while running as an independent. 

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Charlie Crist

Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist reacts after throwing out the first pitch prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Aug. 20, 2025 in Tampa, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He lost the state's 2014 gubernatorial contest while running as a Democrat.

Crist went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from early 2017 through August 2022.

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Charlie Crist, Joe Biden, and Val Demings

Charlie Crist, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Florida, from left, President Joe Biden, and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., during a DNC rally in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Crist unsuccessfully sought the governorship again, but incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis shellacked him in the state's 2022 gubernatorial contest.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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