Republicans scramble to fund Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt amid record-breaking shutdown

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Republicans want swift action to fund the Secret Service after it foiled a third apparent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life.

The federal policing force, along with many other agencies, has not been funded for 74 days amid the record-breaking Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown. While the shutdown began over Democrats' refusal to fund immigration operations, it has now shifted to House Republicans to resolve it.

A bill to fund most of the department has been languishing in the House after clearing the upper chamber in March. That legislation would fund the Secret Service, too.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has yet to put the bill on the floor over concerns that the legislation carves out funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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But the apparent assassination attempt appeared to nudge Johnson from that position.

"We have to move DHS funding because it’s urgent. As the secretary of Homeland has said, we're out of money. He's out of money at the end of this week," Johnson told reporters Monday. "It’s very dangerous, as demonstrated Saturday night. We’ve got to get the job done."

Some House Republicans are urging Johnson to bring the Senate bill to the floor.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., sent a letter to Johnson, obtained by Fox News Digital, that asked for immediate consideration of the Senate's partial DHS bill.

"There is no time for delay," Langworthy wrote. "As put on full display for the American people with the attack surrounding the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend, our country remains at risk. While we continue to have significant work ahead to fully fund immigration enforcement through the reconciliation process, we should demonstrate clearly that we are committed to delivering solutions at the earliest possible moment."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Monday blamed House Republicans for the record-breaking funding lapse for letting the Senate bill stall in the chamber.

"Bring the bipartisan Senate-passed bill to the House floor today, and it would fund the Department of Homeland Security in its entirety, with the exception of ICE and the violent Republican mass deportation machine," Jeffries said.

White House budget chief Russ Vought was expected to meet with House Republicans later on Monday to discuss the way forward on DHS funding, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

Congressional Republicans have been undertaking a two-track approach to funding DHS after Democrats repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a full-year spending bill.

One piece would fund ICE and the Border Patrol for three-and-a-half years through the budget reconciliation process.

House Republicans are expected to sign off on a Senate-passed budget resolution to fund ICE and CBP as soon as Wednesday. Trump urged House Republicans to approve the Senate measure without any modifications on Monday afternoon.

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That forthcoming vote will unlock the reconciliation process and will see Republicans enter a mad dash to complete the package by June 1.

Meanwhile, some Senate Republicans are eyeing several options to fund the Secret Service and the rest of DHS.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on X that Republicans should again force Democrats’ hand following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday.

"This week, the Senate should put Democrats on record again and see how they vote," Scott said. "Will they decide now is a good time to finally fund [the] Secret Service and all of DHS? Even after last night’s violence and ANOTHER assassination attempt against the President of the United States, this shouldn’t be such a fight to get done."

And Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said "this may be the moment" to nuke the filibuster.

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"The Democrats will do it when they get the majority," Johnson said on "Mornings with Maria." "At a moment of natural danger, if Democrats refuse to fund DHS, I will say this would be the time to nuke the filibuster for good."

Trump has long pushed for the elimination of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold throughout his second term, but a swath of GOP senators have balked at that request over concerns it would advantage Democrats the next time they control the chamber.