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State Department

State Department urges Americans to avoid Mexican city just across Texas border

Armed criminal groups patrol the border region 'without fear of punishment,' the State Department says

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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The State Department warned Americans to avoid a city in Mexico just over the border from Texas after receiving reports of "violent criminal activity." 

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico said U.S. government employees have been ordered to stay away from the area of Reynosa, a city of about 700,000 residents located near McAllen, Texas. 

"U.S. Consulate Matamoros has received reports of violent criminal activity including roadblocks in Reynosa," it said in the advisory, urging any Americans there to "be aware of your surroundings," maintain "a high level of vigilance" and to "keep a low profile." 

The McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge links Reynosa to Texas. The State Department has issued a "Level 2 - Exercise increased caution" for all of Mexico, but in Tamaulipas state – where Reynosa is located – that risk is elevated to "Level: 4 - Do not travel," due to "terrorism, crime and kidnapping."

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A member of the Mexican Army standing guard on the back of a truck.

A member of the Mexican army stands guard on the back of a truck at the site where members of the musical group Grupo Fugitivo were found dead in Reynosa, Mexico, on May 29, 2025. (Stringer/Reuters)

"There is a risk of violence in the state from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs and criminal organizations," the State Department said.

"Organized crime activity is common along the northern border and in Ciudad Victoria. It includes gun battles, murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, forced disappearances, extortion, and sexual assault," it added.

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The McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge spanning a river in McAllen, Texas

The McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge in McAllen, Texas, is shown in December 2022. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The State Department advisory noted that U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents "have been victims of kidnapping." 

Vehicles driving on a road near the international bridge in Reynosa Mexico

Vehicles travel along a road near the international bridge in Reynosa, Mexico, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Gabriel V. Cardenas/Reuters)

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"Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol the state, especially along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo," it also warned. "They act without fear of punishment in these areas, and local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to crime." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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