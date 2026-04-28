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Minnesota Fraud Exposed

FBI raids Minneapolis childcare facilities, part of sweeping fraud investigation

Operation was not related to immigration enforcement, DOJ says

Bill Melugin By Bill Melugin , Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Federal authorities raided more than 20 locations, including childcare facilities, in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of a sweeping fraud investigation into largely Somali-owned businesses, the Department of Justice confirmed to Fox News.

"Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

Authorities executed 22 federal search warrants in Minnesota on Tuesday morning as part of the operation, which is not immigration-related.

FBI agent jacket

The FBI raided childcare facilities in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of a sweeping fraud investigation, Fox News has learned. (iStock)

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This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Bill Melugin serves as congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. He joined the network in May 2021.

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