FBI raids Minneapolis childcare facilities, part of sweeping fraud investigation

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Federal authorities raided more than 20 locations, including childcare facilities, in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of a sweeping fraud investigation into largely Somali-owned businesses, the Department of Justice confirmed to Fox News.

"Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

Authorities executed 22 federal search warrants in Minnesota on Tuesday morning as part of the operation, which is not immigration-related.

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