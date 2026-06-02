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Justice Department

Acting AG Blanche reveals fate of Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund' under pressure from House lawmakers

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told Rep. Grace Meng Tuesday that DOJ will not move forward with its proposed anti-weaponization fund

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
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Todd Blanche says DOJ will not move forward with Anti-Weaponization Fund Video

Todd Blanche says DOJ will not move forward with Anti-Weaponization Fund

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told lawmakers the Justice Department is abandoning plans for the Anti-Weaponization Fund, ending the effort after a federal judge temporarily blocked its creation.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced during a House Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday that the Justice Department is abandoning its efforts to create the Anti-Weaponization Fund.

The fund, which stemmed from a lawsuit between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service, was put on hold after a federal judge issued a temporary injunction blocking its creation. A hearing on the Anti-Weaponization Fund's legal basis had been scheduled for June 12, but it will no longer take place, according to Blanche's testimony.

Todd Blanche testifying during a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing inside a wood-paneled room.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department oversight hearing was rescheduled from its original date of May 19th. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

"We are not moving forward with the fund, period," Blanche said. "The reasons for the fund are something that President Trump talked about for a long time, which is the fact that there were a lot of people in this country who had their government weaponized against them. The reasons for the fund, I think, remain as important as they were before, but, we are not moving forward with the fund."

When announcing the fund's creation in mid-May, the Justice Department described it as an opportunity for individuals deemed victims of lawfare by previous administrations to receive restitution, regardless of their political affiliation. Distributions would be determined by a five-member board appointed by Blanche, who said during the hearing that the fund had yet to be created amid ongoing litigation.

Democracy Forward filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department over the creation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund, alleging it is an improper use of the Federal Judgment Fund and that the executive branch is circumventing Congress' authority.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a temporary restraining order blocking the fund from operating on May 29.

Two other lawsuits have been filed against the fund.

 This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business covering national politics. 

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