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Democratic Party

WATCH: Chuck Schumer sidesteps Platner scandals, confirms support for controversial Dem

Schumer dodged questions on the controversies surrounding Platner's campaign, vowed to 'take back the Senate'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
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Chuck Schumer doubles down on support for controversial Graham Platner Video

Chuck Schumer doubles down on support for controversial Graham Platner

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sidestepped questions about controversial Democratic candidate Graham Platner and confirmed his support for the Democrat.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ignored persistent questions about controversies surrounding Democrat Graham Platner and reaffirmed his support for the embattled Senate candidate.

Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer, has faced a series of controversies in recent weeks, including criticism over a tattoo with links to Nazi imagery, resurfaced Reddit posts where he made inflammatory comments about veterans and reports about sexually explicit messages exchanged with other women during his marriage.

Speaking with journalists in the Capitol on Tuesday, Schumer was pressed on whether he, as the top Senate Democrat, is satisfied with Platner’s explanations of the scandals dogging his campaign. In response, he said, "I met with Graham Platner today, we're going to beat [Sen.] Susan Collins and take back the Senate."

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Graham Platner aside from Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed his support for Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner on Tuesday amid mounting controversy. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Schumer was asked several more times whether he still supports Platner in the face of the scandals considering his endorsement came before all the controversy. He was also asked whether Democrats’ backing of Platner undermines the party’s credibility in criticizing Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who has faced some similar scandals.

The New York senator did not respond to these questions directly. Instead, he repeated: "We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate."

Schumer attempted to prompt reporters to ask about other topics. 

"Any other subjects you got?" he said. But reporters continued to zero-in on his support for Platner.

After being asked about the candidate for a fifth time, Schumer finally responded, "As I said, I endorsed Graham Platner."

"We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate," he reiterated before walking away.

SUNNY HOSTIN SUPPORTS GRAHAM PLATNER DESPITE CALLING HIM 'A LIAR, A RACIST, AN ANTISEMITE'

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Graham Platner standing together at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Platner has run a deeply controversial campaign, in addition to being the subject of various scandals, he faced scrutiny for having a "Totenkopf" Nazi SS tattoo, which he then covered-up with a different tattoo.

The far-left Senate hopeful has most notably ignited backlash after his vulgar messages on a since-deleted Reddit account were uncovered. Under the moniker "P-hustle," Platner joked about masturbating in public portable toilets, among other crude posts.

Platner also called himself a communist, denigrated rural White people as "racist" and "stupid" and singled out Black people for not tipping.

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Graham Platner pointing to a covered tattoo on his arm during an interview in Portland, Maine

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that was previously recognized as a Nazi symbol during an interview in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 22, 2025. (WGME via AP)

It was also recently uncovered that Platner has an active account on Kik, an anonymous chatting platform notorious for lax identification methods that have enabled the proliferation of child sexual abuse material.

The profile, reviewed by Fox News Digital, contains a sexually suggestive picture of Platner only wearing a towel around his waist. It is unclear when the image was taken, but Platner created the account in 2016. 

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Schumer previously endorsed Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to challenge Collins. Mills dropped out of the race in April, citing failure to garner the necessary financial backing for her campaign.

Her departure left Platner the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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