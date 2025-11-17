UN Security Council backs Trump's Gaza peace plan after Waltz calls territory 'hell on earth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted a U.S.-backed resolution to end the Gaza war and deploy an international stabilization force after Ambassador Mike Waltz urged members to support what he called "a bold, pragmatic blueprint" born from President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

In an address to the council, Waltz described Gaza as "a hell on earth" after two years of conflict, saying the resolution offered the world a chance to replace "rubble where schools once stood" with "a path to peace." The measure passed 14–0, with two abstentions — including Russia — and was adopted.

"Voting yes today isn’t just endorsing a plan," Waltz said. "It’s affirming our shared humanity. A vote against this resolution is a vote to return to war."

The plan, developed through U.S.-led diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia, establishes a multinational stabilization force to secure Gaza, oversee demilitarization and protect civilians as Israel gradually withdraws.

TREY YINGST: HAMAS MUST ACCEPT TRUMP PEACE PLAN TO END WAR ONCE AND FOR ALL

Waltz said many of the peacekeepers will come from Muslim-majority nations, including Indonesia and Azerbaijan.

He credited Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff with brokering the deal, which has already produced what he called "tangible results" — a holding ceasefire and the release of 45 hostages by Hamas. Waltz said the United States remains committed to ensuring the return of the remaining hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.

"This resolution charts a path for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority completes key reforms," Waltz said. "It dismantles Hamas’s grip and ensures Gaza rises free from terror’s shadow — prosperous and secure."

UN AMBASSADOR WALTZ REVEALS TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN IS ‘THE ONLY WAY FORWARD’

Following the vote, Waltz thanked Council members for what he called "a historic and constructive resolution" and praised the coalition of nations that supported Trump’s plan.

He said the Board of Peace, which will be led by the president, "remains the cornerstone of our effort" to rebuild Gaza and establish accountable local governance.

The board will coordinate humanitarian assistance, oversee reconstruction, and support a technocratic Palestinian committee responsible for day-to-day administration while the Palestinian Authority implements its reforms. Waltz said the stabilization force will "dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons, and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians."

"The path to prosperity requires security first," Waltz said. "Security is the oxygen that governance and development need to live and thrive."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia abstained from the vote after circulating a rival draft. Waltz said hesitation and delay would only "cost lives," adding that "every day without this force, aid trucks lie idle, children starve, and extremists regroup."

"President Trump’s historic 20-point plan marks the beginning of a strong, stable, and prosperous region," Waltz said. "Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will continue to deliver results alongside our partners to make lasting peace a reality."