Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

United Nations

UN Security Council backs Trump's Gaza peace plan after Waltz calls territory 'hell on earth'

Ambassador credits Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with brokering deal that includes multinational stabilization force

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza take center stage at United Nations Video

Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza take center stage at United Nations

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning to the United Nations about expanding Russian aggression on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted a U.S.-backed resolution to end the Gaza war and deploy an international stabilization force after Ambassador Mike Waltz urged members to support what he called "a bold, pragmatic blueprint" born from President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

In an address to the council, Waltz described Gaza as "a hell on earth" after two years of conflict, saying the resolution offered the world a chance to replace "rubble where schools once stood" with "a path to peace." The measure passed 14–0, with two abstentions — including Russia — and was adopted.

"Voting yes today isn’t just endorsing a plan," Waltz said. "It’s affirming our shared humanity. A vote against this resolution is a vote to return to war."

The plan, developed through U.S.-led diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia, establishes a multinational stabilization force to secure Gaza, oversee demilitarization and protect civilians as Israel gradually withdraws.

TREY YINGST: HAMAS MUST ACCEPT TRUMP PEACE PLAN TO END WAR ONCE AND FOR ALL

The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, former national security adviser Mike Waltz, speaks at a Security Council emergency meeting.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz spoke at U.N. headquarters in New York after the Security Council adopted a U.S.-backed resolution to end the Gaza war and deploy an international stabilization force. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Waltz said many of the peacekeepers will come from Muslim-majority nations, including Indonesia and Azerbaijan.

He credited Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff with brokering the deal, which has already produced what he called "tangible results" — a holding ceasefire and the release of 45 hostages by Hamas. Waltz said the United States remains committed to ensuring the return of the remaining hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.

"This resolution charts a path for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority completes key reforms," Waltz said. "It dismantles Hamas’s grip and ensures Gaza rises free from terror’s shadow — prosperous and secure."

UN AMBASSADOR WALTZ REVEALS TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST PEACE PLAN IS ‘THE ONLY WAY FORWARD’

Israelis march from Sderot toward the northern border.

An Israeli flag flies over damaged buildings in Gaza following the U.N. Security Council’s adoption of a U.S.-backed resolution aimed at ending the conflict and deploying an international stabilization force, on Monday. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Following the vote, Waltz thanked Council members for what he called "a historic and constructive resolution" and praised the coalition of nations that supported Trump’s plan.

He said the Board of Peace, which will be led by the president, "remains the cornerstone of our effort" to rebuild Gaza and establish accountable local governance.

The board will coordinate humanitarian assistance, oversee reconstruction, and support a technocratic Palestinian committee responsible for day-to-day administration while the Palestinian Authority implements its reforms. Waltz said the stabilization force will "dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons, and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians."

"The path to prosperity requires security first," Waltz said. "Security is the oxygen that governance and development need to live and thrive."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia abstained from the vote after circulating a rival draft. Waltz said hesitation and delay would only "cost lives," adding that "every day without this force, aid trucks lie idle, children starve, and extremists regroup."

"President Trump’s historic 20-point plan marks the beginning of a strong, stable, and prosperous region," Waltz said. "Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will continue to deliver results alongside our partners to make lasting peace a reality."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue