Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Two Secret Service officers suspended after brawl outside Obama's home

Video shows uniformed officers fighting as one threatened to 'whoop this girl's a**' in early morning altercation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
See the intensive training Secret Service members undergo Video

See the intensive training Secret Service members undergo

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran takes Fox News host Lara Trump through the agency's tactical village training facility on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

Two U.S. Secret Service officers have been suspended after reportedly fighting with each other in front of former President Barack Obama's Washington D.C. mansion last week.  

The two uniformed officers were outside Obama's residence around 2:30 a.m. on May 21 when one called for a supervisor to come immediately before "I whoop this girl's a**," according to an audio recording posted online. 

AUTHORITIES NAB WHITE HOUSE FENCE CLIMBER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO TRUMP'S NEW TERM

secret service agent

A Secret Service agent, Jul. 20, 2022, in New York.  (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

In addition to the audio, a video published Tuesday by RealClearPolitics shows the female officers punching and shoving each other.

"I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**," one of the women said into the radio, the report states. 

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO CLIMB FENCE OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama giving a speech.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Secret Service confirmed the fight with Fox News Digital. 

"The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable."

"Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further," the spokesperson added. 

Then-President Barack Obama and Secret Service agents

Then-President Barack Obama is assisted by U.S. Secret Service agents. Two uniformed Secret Service officers were seen fighting outside of Obama's Washington D.C. home last week.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't clear what prompted the fight between the two officers. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics