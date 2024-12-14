Woman arrested for attempting to climb fence outside White House

A woman was arrested late Saturday morning for attempting to climb a temporary fence installed outside the White House ahead of next month’s inauguration, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The unidentified woman was "quickly taken into custody," the Secret Service said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

She was arrested for unlawful entry and was taken to the DC Metro Police Department’s 2nd District for processing.

The Secret Service said that while President Biden was at the White House at the time, the woman failed to breach the fence, and it didn’t impact the president or any other protectees.

In March 2017, the Secret Service arrested a man who climbed a White House fence and was on the ground for 17 minutes before being caught.

The man, identified as Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran of California, falsely claimed that he had an appointment with then-President Trump.

In September 2014, a knife-wielding man named Omar J. Gonzalez managed to jump a fence and make it inside the East Room of the White House, while former President Obama was in office, before he was apprehended.