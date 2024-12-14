Expand / Collapse search
Woman arrested for attempting to climb fence outside White House

In 2014, a man jumped a White House fence and made it inside the East Room before he was caught

Brie Stimson
A woman was arrested late Saturday morning for attempting to climb a temporary fence installed outside the White House ahead of next month’s inauguration, the U.S. Secret Service said.  

The unidentified woman was "quickly taken into custody," the Secret Service said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

She was arrested for unlawful entry and was taken to the DC Metro Police Department’s 2nd District for processing.

TRUMP SHOOTING TASK FORCE SAYS DHS, SECRET SERVICE HAVEN'T PRODUCED DOCS ON GOLF COURSE INCIDENT

White House exterior

A woman was arrested late Saturday morning for attempting to climb a temporary fence installed outside the White House ahead of next month’s inauguration, the U.S. Secret Service said.   (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Secret Service said that while President Biden was at the White House at the time, the woman failed to breach the fence, and it didn’t impact the president or any other protectees. 

In March 2017, the Secret Service arrested a man who climbed a White House fence and was on the ground for 17 minutes before being caught. 

Biden speaking inside the White House

The Secret Service said that while President Biden was at the White House at the time, the woman failed to breach the fence.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SECRET SERVICE CONFIRMS AGENT OPENED FIRE ON CARJACKERS OUTSIDE TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN'S HOME

The man, identified as Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran of California, falsely claimed that he had an appointment with then-President Trump. 

Service Service agent

A member of the Secret Service stands watch as Marine One, with President Biden onboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in 2022.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In September 2014, a knife-wielding man named Omar J. Gonzalez managed to jump a fence and make it inside the East Room of the White House, while former President Obama was in office, before he was apprehended.  