What does it take to become a Secret Service agent? Director Sean Curran offers a behind-the-scenes look

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran is seeking out the "best and brightest" to leave the agency better than he found it when President Donald Trump appointed him to take the lead, and he isn't about to lower any standards.

"It's a different life that you live [as an agent]. You live [by] somebody else's schedule," Curran said during an exclusive sit-down with "My View" host Lara Trump featured during Saturday's show.

Finding a person willing to abide by someone else's schedule at all times, he said, is far from easy.

"This job is surrounded by great people, great moments, and just trying to find that right person… sometimes it's them finding you," he added.

Curran has been through it all, including standing at Trump's side in Butler, Pennsylvania last summer freshly after a bullet whizzed past his face, grazing his ear. He also had the chance to participate in the heartwarming opportunity to present terminal cancer survivor DJ Daniel with his very own Secret Service credentials during Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this year — his hug with Daniel becoming a viral moment.

But moments like the president's brush with fate in the Pennsylvania field last year are a call to action for Secret Service agents, who undergo extensive training to act almost instinctively in every situation possible.

Lara Trump herself saw just what it takes to become a member of the elite protective force as Curran offered Fox News viewers a behind-the-scenes look at just how intricate the elite force's training process can be.

At the Raleigh training center, a tactical village for the U.S. Secret Service, she got behind the wheel, conducted a J-turn on a protective driving course, saw the emergency response team's canines and witnessed a full-scale simulated White House — a project that's been underway for a number of years.

"[Agents] have to see what it's like to be at the White House. It's an important complex to know. There are a lot of ins and outs, and something as simple as a local fire department showing up to help with a fire… they need to know where they're going, so it's critical to our mission to have a training facility that reflects the White House inch by inch and detail by detail," Curran explained.

Curran was sworn in as the 28th director of the United States Secret Service by Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem last month.

Curran says he wants what's "best for the agency," telling Trump that putting the right people in the right places "solves a lot of problems."

"This agency is made up of so many special people, and I'm just looking for new talent everywhere I go," he added.