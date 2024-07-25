Trump's new book 'Save America' chronicles first-term triumphs, outlines blueprint for a winning second

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump is releasing his third official book since leaving office – a photo book filled with images to highlight the "great success" of the U.S. under his leadership, telling Fox News Digital that it represents the "power" that the country "will have again" if he is re-elected in November.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, detailed his new book, "Save America," in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital Thursday.

The book offers a look at Trump’s first term, and "a vision for his next term," according to the description. Each photo in the new book has been selected by Trump, along with his words, which offer an insight into what will shape a possible second Trump administration.

"This book represents the campaign that we’re in the midst of, which has been going really well," Trump said.

The cover features the iconic photo taken by Evan Vucci of The Associated Press, of Trump standing triumphantly in front of an American flag, just moments after the assassination attempt earlier this month at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Now, we’re running against a radical left lunatic," Trump said. "We beat Biden. That’s why he quit. He quit because of the debate. He quit because he got beaten. He was so far down in the polls that they threw him out."

Biden suspended his re-election bid on Sunday amid mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party following his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

Biden swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket. Days later, Harris had commitments from the majority of Democratic delegates, signaling she has secured the presumptive Democratic presidential nomination.

"She is a radical left lunatic," Trump told Fox News Digital. "She’ll destroy our country. She doesn’t have what it takes to be president."

Trump said Harris "can’t deal with Putin and President Xi."

"They don’t want to hear that ridiculous laugh," he said. "And can you imagine her in meetings with these people?"

Trump reflected on her 2020 presidential campaign, saying, "she never made it to the first state."

"She never made it to Iowa," he said. "She’s worse than Biden."

As for his new book, Trump stressed that it is "really representative of everything that’s happening now."

"It also represents a lot of the beautiful past in the White House, including my relationships with world leaders, which is so important right now, with Cuba being infiltrated by Russian ships; with planes being intercepted over Alaska; Russia and China playing, working together against the United States," he said.

The former president and Republican presidential nominee said his third book is "really based on the life and times of our country and the success of our country – the great success of our country."

Trump, in 2021, released his first photo book, titled, "Our Journey Together." In 2023, he released his second, titled, "Letters to Trump," featuring private correspondence between Trump and politicians and celebrities over the past 40 years.

The new book highlights historic summits with world leaders against the backdrop of scenes from inside the Trump White House. It also highlights Trump’s "major themes and accomplishments," including trade negotiations, tax cuts, international diplomacy and border security.

The book is being published by Winning Team Publishing.

"We are thrilled to be publishing President Donald Trump’s third book, ‘Save America,’" Winning Team Publishing CEO Sergio Gor told Fox News Digital. "As one of the all-time best-selling authors, President Trump’s newest book ‘Save America’ is the only photo book which highlights the past, and offers a roadmap for the future – directly from President Donald J. Trump."

"SAVE AMERICA" will be available nationwide on Sept. 3.