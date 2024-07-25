Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump's new book 'Save America' chronicles first-term triumphs, outlines blueprint for a winning second

Trump told Fox News Digital Harris 'doesn't have what it takes to be president'

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump on who's 'more incompetent' — Biden or Kamala Harris Video

Trump on who's 'more incompetent' — Biden or Kamala Harris

Former President Trump says President Biden is 'grossly incompetent' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump is releasing his third official book since leaving office – a photo book filled with images to highlight the "great success" of the U.S. under his leadership, telling Fox News Digital that it represents the "power" that the country "will have again" if he is re-elected in November. 

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, detailed his new book, "Save America," in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital Thursday.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP TO RELEASE FIRST BOOK SINCE LEAVING WHITE HOUSE: 'OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER'

The book offers a look at Trump’s first term, and "a vision for his next term," according to the description. Each photo in the new book has been selected by Trump, along with his words, which offer an insight into what will shape a possible second Trump administration.  

"This book represents the campaign that we’re in the midst of, which has been going really well," Trump said.

The cover features the iconic photo taken by Evan Vucci of The Associated Press, of Trump standing triumphantly in front of an American flag, just moments after the assassination attempt earlier this month at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Now, we’re running against a radical left lunatic," Trump said. "We beat Biden. That’s why he quit. He quit because of the debate. He quit because he got beaten. He was so far down in the polls that they threw him out." 

Biden suspended his re-election bid on Sunday amid mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party following his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June. 

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents after he was shot at a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot at the top of the ticket. Days later, Harris had commitments from the majority of Democratic delegates, signaling she has secured the presumptive Democratic presidential nomination. 

"She is a radical left lunatic," Trump told Fox News Digital. "She’ll destroy our country. She doesn’t have what it takes to be president."  

Trump said Harris "can’t deal with Putin and President Xi." 

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT'S 'WELL-POSITIONED TO PROSECUTE THE CASE' AGAINST KAMALA HARRIS

"They don’t want to hear that ridiculous laugh," he said. "And can you imagine her in meetings with these people?" 

Trump reflected on her 2020 presidential campaign, saying, "she never made it to the first state." 

"She never made it to Iowa," he said. "She’s worse than Biden." 

Donald Trump, Jr. speaks as an image taken by photographer Evan Vucci following the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump Jr. speaks as an image taken by photographer Evan Vucci following the assassination attempt on his father is shown during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 17, 2024. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

As for his new book, Trump stressed that it is "really representative of everything that’s happening now." 

"It also represents a lot of the beautiful past in the White House, including my relationships with world leaders, which is so important right now, with Cuba being infiltrated by Russian ships; with planes being intercepted over Alaska; Russia and China playing, working together against the United States," he said. 

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN 'IS NOT FIT TO SERVE': 'WHO IS GOING TO BE RUNNING THE COUNTRY FOR THE NEXT 5 MONTHS?'

The former president and Republican presidential nominee said his third book is "really based on the life and times of our country and the success of our country – the great success of our country." 

Donald Trump arrives to the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump arrives at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump, in 2021, released his first photo book, titled, "Our Journey Together." In 2023, he released his second, titled, "Letters to Trump," featuring private correspondence between Trump and politicians and celebrities over the past 40 years.

The new book highlights historic summits with world leaders against the backdrop of scenes from inside the Trump White House. It also highlights Trump’s "major themes and accomplishments," including trade negotiations, tax cuts, international diplomacy and border security. 

The book is being published by Winning Team Publishing. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are thrilled to be publishing President Donald Trump’s third book, ‘Save America,’" Winning Team Publishing CEO Sergio Gor told Fox News Digital. "As one of the all-time best-selling authors, President Trump’s newest book ‘Save America’ is the only photo book which highlights the past, and offers a roadmap for the future – directly from President Donald J. Trump." 

"SAVE AMERICA" will be available nationwide on Sept. 3. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics