Trump campaign says it's 'well-positioned to prosecute the case' against Kamala Harris

Former President Trump's campaign says it is leaving "nothing to chance" in the 2024 race but tells Fox News Digital it is "well-positioned to prosecute the case" against presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and has been "wholly prepared" to do so for months.

Harris announced her presidential campaign Sunday afternoon, just after President Biden announced he was suspending his re-election bid amid pressure from within the Democratic Party.

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WOULD BE WILLING TO DO MORE THAN ONE DEBATE' WITH VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS

Biden’s drop-out came as Democratic lawmakers, donors and celebrities publicly called for him to step aside. The leadership of the Democratic Party was reportedly engaged in efforts to convince Biden, 81, that he could not win in November against former President Trump.

Biden endorsed Harris moments after his announcement. She now seemingly has enough delegate support to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

However, the change at the top of the Democratic ticket does not concern the Trump campaign, according to sources familiar. Sources familiar told Fox News Digital that Trump and his campaign have been prepared for months for Biden to not be the Democratic nominee.

"The Trump team has been wholly prepared for every scenario, as evidenced by the memos and gameplanning done months in advance," a Trump campaign adviser told Fox News Digital. "The campaign leaves nothing to chance and is well-positioned to prosecute the case against a weak, failed, incompetent, and dangerously liberal in Kamala Harris."

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN 'IS NOT FIT TO SERVE': 'WHO IS GOING TO BE RUNNING THE COUNTRY FOR THE NEXT 5 MONTHS?'

The former president will continue his packed schedule of criss-crossing the nation for rallies with supporters, speeches and more. Trump also, in recent weeks, has been meeting and speaking with world leaders.

Trump is expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

However, campaign officials said Trump's schedule, campaign plans and engagements with world leaders would be happening regardless of who is at the top of the Democratic ticket, and that Harris entering the race has not changed anything for their strategy.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has put out several memos since Harris got into the race, outlining how they plan to approach the new state of play.

Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio put out a memo on Tuesday titled "The Harris Honeymoon."

"The honeymoon will be a manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the MSM. The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term," he wrote.

Fabrizio warned that because of this "honeymoon," public polling could begin to show Harris "gaining or even leading President Trump," but he maintained that the campaign should not worry in the long term.

"The Democrats and the MSM will try and tout these polls as proof that the race has changed. But the fundamentals of the race stay the same," he wrote. "The Democrats deposing one Nominee for another does NOT change voters' discontent over the economy, inflation, crime, the open border, housing costs, not to mention concern over two foreign wars."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HARRIS NOW THAT SHE'S SEEMINGLY LOCKED UP THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION?

Fabrizio said "before long, Harris’ ‘honeymoon’ will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden’s partner and co-pilot."

"As importantly, voters will also learn about Harris’ dangerously liberal record before becoming Biden’s partner in creating historic inflation (she cast the deciding vote on the IRA), flood of illegal immigrants at our southern border (she is Biden’s Border Czar), and migrant crime that is threatening our families and communities (she set illegals free who went on to commit violent crime as DA)," he continued.

"So, while the public polls may change in the short run, and she may consolidate a bit more of the Democrat base, Harris can’t change who she is or what she's done," Fabrizio added. "Stay tuned."

However, Trump was steadily ahead of Biden, and he currently sits ahead of Harris in polls, with Fabrizio pointing to "the events of the past two weeks including our highly successful Convention."

TRUMP PREACHES UNITY AS HE ACCEPTS GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION DAYS AFTER SURVIVING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Additionally, this week, campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita put out a memo claiming Biden "was fired" after being "thoroughly decimated by President Trump three weeks ago at the debate in Atlanta."

"Just as Donald Trump fired Joe Biden, he will demonstrate to the world he can fire Dangerously liberal Kamala as well," they wrote. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two — in the same year!"

The campaign cites recent polling, showing Trump leading Harris in a head-to-head match-up in national polling and in battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

"This ‘War on Democracy’ — will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for Democracy," they wrote.

Trump survived an assassination attempt earlier this month after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks’ bullet hit Trump in his upper right ear, less than a quarter of an inch from his head.

Trump, less than 48 hours later, arrived in Milwaukee for the GOP convention and announced Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

Trump, days later, accepted the GOP nomination and pleaded for national unity.

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump emphasized as he addressed the thousands of delegates, party officials, activists packed into Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum and to the national audience of Americans watching the convention from home.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," Trump noted.

Meanwhile, just as the campaign touted Trump’s debate performance against Biden, the former president and GOP nominee told reporters Tuesday that he "absolutely" wants to debate Harris.

"Absolutely. I’d want to," Trump said. "I think it’s important. I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually."

However, Trump added, "I haven’t agreed to anything. I agreed to a debate with Joe Biden."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump had agreed to debate Biden a second time on Sept. 10, but the Democratic nominee will not officially be selected until Aug. 22 — the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

It is unclear when the next presidential debate will be held.