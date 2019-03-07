Trump’s claim of a US-Mexico border crisis is ‘factually challenged’: Jonah Goldberg

Whether a national emergency truly exists at the U.S.-Mexico border may depend on how that emergency is defined, National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg said Wednesday.

As Congress attempts to rebuke President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen faced questions on Capitol Hill over the dangers of drugs that have been coming into the U.S. from Mexico.

During Wednesday's "Special Report" All-Star panel, Goldberg -- along with Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt and NPR national political correspondent Maria Liasson -- weighed in on the political fallout of what they viewed as the U.S. government's indecisiveness.

Goldberg began by asserting that the only "crisis” that exists at the southern border is a “humanitarian crisis.”

“It’s a huge humanitarian crisis because of the nature of the kind of people who are trying to cross the border has changed over the last ten years to be these families, instead of single, able-bodied Mexican men looking for work,” Goldberg told the panel. “The Trump administration’s case about why it is a crisis is sort of factually challenged. He wants to say, ‘It’s basically an invasion of drug-dealing henchmen straight out of a Chuck Norris movie,' when in reality it’s a bunch of babies and kids and whatnot -- and some cartels taking advantage of the chaos.”

Hurt called what is taking place at the border “pretty terrifying” and said it was “mind-boggling” for average Americans, who believe it’s a “real problem.”

Meanwhile, Liasson insisted that the debate wasn’t about whether a “crisis” existed, but about whether the president can legally declare a national emergency so he can "build a wall.”