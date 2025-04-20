Trump's 14th week will be dominated by crucial trade talks

President Donald Trump's post-Easter work week is set to include ongoing Easter celebrations, including hosting the White House's famed Easter Egg Roll, as well as continuing trade negotiations following the reciprocal tariff pause earlier this month.

Families, children and members of the Trump Cabinet will flock to the White House's South Lawn on Monday, when first lady Melania Trump will host the annual Easter Egg Roll.

"As families across the nation gather to celebrate Easter," Melania Trump shared in a message on Good Friday. "I extend my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing Staff for their tireless effort in preparing the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll."

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP SHARES GOOD FRIDAY MESSAGE AHEAD OF EASTER

"This cherished tradition, rooted in history since 1878, brings joy, storytelling and laughter to America’s children," she continued.

TRUMP SHREDS BIDEN, ‘RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS’ IN EASTER MESSAGE

The event, in its 147th year, dates back to Rutherford B. Hayes’ presidency in 1878, according to the White House website. This year's event will feature thousands of eggs donated by American farmers.

The Trump administration is expected to meet with South Korean officials in Washington, D.C., this week as the nation looks to strike a tariff deal with Trump after the country was hit with a 25% reciprocal tariff during Trump's April 2 "Liberation Day" announcement.

"We're working on the big 15 economies first, we had a fantastic meeting with Japan yesterday. I believe there have been calls with the EU already. And then we have, South Korea coming in next week. And I believe India is also, talking. That's moving very quickly," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said of the negotiations last week.

WHAT THE FINANCIAL MARKETS ARE SCREAMING ABOUT TRUMP'S TARIFFS

Trump put a 90-day pause on reciprocal, customized tariffs he had imposed on dozens of nations on April 9, which was an abrupt change of course after saying there would not be a pause to the tariffs, just negotiations. Simultaneously, the Trump administration upped the ante on its tariff on China to 125%.

Now, the administration, including Trump, is diving into negotiations with foreign nations to strike deals that are beneficial to the U.S. and lower the country's chronic trade deficit.

South Korea confirmed on Sunday that officials would visit Washington, D.C., later this week. South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun are slated to meet specifically with Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Reuters reported.

TRUMP SAYS THERE'S A 'REAL CHANCE' TARIFFS COULD REPLACE INCOME TAX



Trump signed an executive order last week intended to bolster the U.S. fishing industry and "restore American seafood competitiveness" by prioritizing commercial fishing while cutting red tape that handcuffs where fishermen cast their nets.

Trump previewed that an executive action related specifically to Maine's lobster industry will land on his desk this week.

MAINE LOBSTERMEN CATCH BIG COURT VICTORY AGAINST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S 'EGREGIOUS' REGULATIONS

"I did it last time in Maine and they [the Biden administration] undid it. That's why we have to stay president for a long time," Trump said from the Oval Office last week, previewing his next executive action related to fishing will focus on Maine's lobster industry.

Under his first administration, Trump cut Obama-era regulations that prevented lobsterman from fishing in certain areas, including 5,000 square miles of federally protected waters off the coast of Cape Cod.

Trump has signed 130 executive orders since he took office on Jan. 20, dwarfing his predecessors' EO counts by dozens of actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's 14th week back in the Oval comes just ahead of his 100th day as president on April 30.