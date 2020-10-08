Trump suggests he may hold weekend rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania after receiving green light from doctor

President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Thursday that his campaign is trying to make last-minute arrangements for holding weekend rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley cleared him for public engagements earlier in the day.

"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together," Trump said on "Hannity".

WH DR: TRUMP CAN RETURN TO PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS THIS WEEKEND

"We want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night. I might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night," he said, adding that "it's incredible what's going on. I feel so good."

Dr. Conley sent out a memorandum Thursday evening stating that Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend, noting that Saturday will mark ten days since he was first diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Conely's memo stated that Trump has responded "extremely well to treatment" and added there is no sign of "adverse therapeutic effects."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people “with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. People with more severe symptoms can remain infectious for longer."

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES HE WAS 'VERY SICK' WHEN HE WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID

Trump said he will "probably" take a test on Friday to be sure of a negative result, but claimed his doctors "found very little infection or virus, if any," in a previous unspecified test.

"I don't know if they found any," he said. "I didn't go into it greatly with the doctors. We have these great doctors at Walter Reed, and you do rely on them, they are really fantastic talents and they came in from Johns Hopkins also and other places.

Trump said he was being closely monitored, telling Hannity that he "never saw so many doctors looking over me.

"I think I'm the most analyzed human being in the world right now," he said.