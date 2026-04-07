Trump warns 'whole civilization will die tonight,' as Iranian official urges human chains around power plants

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President Donald Trump warned in a Tuesday Truth Social post that an entire "civilization will die tonight," issuing the ominous message as his threat of a devastating U.S. attack against Iranian bridges and power plants loomed.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump declared in the post.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

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Iranian official Alireza Rahimi put out a video message urging "all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors" to create human chains around power plants, The Associated Press reported.

In a prior Truth Social post issued on Easter Sunday, the president had threatened a Tuesday attack on the Middle Eastern country's power plants and bridges.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F[---]in’ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," the president declared in the post.

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During remarks on Monday, Trump indicated the U.S. has "a plan … where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock."

"We don't want that to happen," he said.

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who quit last month over his opposition to the Iran war, warned on Tuesday that the president's proposed course of action would threaten America's status as the world's top superpower.

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"Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger. If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower," Kent wrote in a post on X. "This would upend our economy and shatter the global order. The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction."