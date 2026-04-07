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Donald Trump

Trump warns 'whole civilization will die tonight,' as Iranian official urges human chains around power plants

'I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,' the president noted.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Trump teases plan to decimate Iran if deadline for deal is not met Video

Trump teases plan to decimate Iran if deadline for deal is not met

President Donald Trump issues a stern warning to Iran about potential infrastructure destruction if negotiations fail.

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President Donald Trump warned in a Tuesday Truth Social post that an entire "civilization will die tonight," issuing the ominous message as his threat of a devastating U.S. attack against Iranian bridges and power plants loomed.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump declared in the post.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

TRUMP DEADLINE FOR IRAN TICKS CLOSER AS ISLAMIC REPUBLIC REJECTS TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE

President Donald Trump at podium during news White House news conference

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Iranian official Alireza Rahimi put out a video message urging "all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors" to create human chains around power plants, The Associated Press reported.

In a prior Truth Social post issued on Easter Sunday, the president had threatened a Tuesday attack on the Middle Eastern country's power plants and bridges.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F[---]in’ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," the president declared in the post.

IRAN WAR NEARS ‘COMPLETION’ AS TRUMP EYES DEADLINE — WHAT THE ENDGAME COULD LOOK LIKE

Damaged B1 bridge in Iran

A view of the damaged B1 bridge, a day after it was destroyed by an airstrike, on April 3, 2026 west of Tehran in Karaj, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

During remarks on Monday, Trump indicated the U.S. has "a plan … where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock."

"We don't want that to happen," he said.

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who quit last month over his opposition to the Iran war, warned on Tuesday that the president's proposed course of action would threaten America's status as the world's top superpower.

ILHAN OMAR CALLS TRUMP AN 'UNHINGED LUNATIC,' URGES BOOTING HIM OUT OF OFFICE

Iranian flag

Members of security forces watch over the crowd during a funeral procession held for IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri, alongside other senior naval commanders and their families who were killed in US-Israeli strikes in late March, on April 1, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

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"Trump believes he is threatening Iran with destruction, but it is America that now stands in danger. If he attempts to eradicate Iranian civilization, the United States will no longer be viewed as a stabilizing force in the world, but as an agent of chaos—effectively ending our status as the world’s greatest superpower," Kent wrote in a post on X. "This would upend our economy and shatter the global order. The process is already underway, yet we still have time to avert catastrophe if Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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