Ilhan Omar calls Trump an 'unhinged lunatic,' urges booting him out of office

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Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called President Donald Trump an "unhinged lunatic" in a Monday post on X, advocating for him to be ousted from office.

"This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office," she asserted.

The left-wing lawmaker made the comments while sharing a screenshot of the president's controversial Easter Sunday Truth Social post threatening attacks against Iranian power plants and bridges.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN HE MAY STRIKE ‘EVERY POWER PLANT’ AS DEADLINE TO REOPEN HORMUZ NEARS

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F[---]in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in the post, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., warned in a Monday post on X, "Threatening to target power plants and other non-military targets is not strength. If those words become orders to destroy civilian infrastructure with no valid military purpose, it’s hard to see how they would not violate the laws of armed conflict. America leads best with strength, discipline, and professionalism. Illegal orders to make civilians suffer would be a black mark on our military and our country."

MARK KELLY PRESSED ON WHETHER HE WOULD REFUSE ORDERS IF HE WAS STILL IN UNIFORM

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., declared in a Sunday post on X, "President Trump's profanity-laden Easter threat to attack Iran's civilian infrastructure—power plants and bridges—are the words of a frustrated and immoral madman. Many experts agree that such attacks would be war crimes under international law. To our military leaders, remember this: You are legally required to refuse orders to commit war crimes."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., characterized Trump's comments as "the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual," asserting in a Sunday post on X, "Congress has got to act NOW. End this war."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment early Tuesday morning.

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During remarks on Monday, Trump indicated the U.S. has "a plan … where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock."

"We don't want that to happen," he said.