ELECTIONS
Published

Trump vows to run for president from prison if convicted and sentenced on criminal charges

Trump is currently facing a number of state and federal charges

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
New potential charges against Trump won’t add to a sentence if convicted: Matt Whitaker Video

New potential charges against Trump won’t add to a sentence if convicted: Matt Whitaker

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker discusses the possible third indictment facing Trump on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his 2024 White House run even if he is convicted and sentenced on criminal charges.

Trump made the promise during a Friday appearance on "The John Fredricks Show," a pro-Trump radio program, when asked whether his potential conviction would terminate his second bid for the White House.

"Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could," Trump said. "Even the radical left crazies are saying, ‘No, that wouldn’t stop!’ And it wouldn’t stop me either."

THESE REPUBLICANS HAVE MET QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump makes his way onto the stage during the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on June 25, 2023. (Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump is currently facing multiple state and federal charges, including 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, and 37 federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home.

He pled "not guilty" to the New York charges in April and the federal charges in June.

Trump is also facing potential indictments in the federal investigation into his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as well as Georgia's investigation into "possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election."

TRUMP LAWYERS MET WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL AHEAD OF POSSIBLE INDICTMENT OUT OF JAN. 6 PROBE

Special Counsel Jack Smith

Special Counsel Jack Smith has promised a speedy trial for former President Donald Trump and noted defendants are presumed innocent. (Fox News screenshot/AP Photo)

Trump maintains that each of the investigations are part of a partisan political "witch hunt." 

He is currently the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with polls showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in a distant second.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

