Trump vows to run for president from prison if convicted and sentenced on criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his 2024 White House run even if he is convicted and sentenced on criminal charges.

Trump made the promise during a Friday appearance on "The John Fredricks Show," a pro-Trump radio program, when asked whether his potential conviction would terminate his second bid for the White House.

"Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could," Trump said. "Even the radical left crazies are saying, ‘No, that wouldn’t stop!’ And it wouldn’t stop me either."

Trump is currently facing multiple state and federal charges, including 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, and 37 federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home.

He pled "not guilty" to the New York charges in April and the federal charges in June.

Trump is also facing potential indictments in the federal investigation into his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as well as Georgia's investigation into "possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election."

Trump maintains that each of the investigations are part of a partisan political "witch hunt."

He is currently the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with polls showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in a distant second.