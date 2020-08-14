Trump to visit brother Robert at New York hospital

President Trump is expected to travel to New York on Friday to visit his brother Robert Trump, who is said to be very ill, in the hospital.

A senior administration official said Friday that the president “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

The president will is expected to travel on Marine One to New York City Friday afternoon.

The president’s brother was reportedly hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for more than a week earlier this summer.

Robert Trump last month filed a lawsuit seeking to block publication of their niece Mary Trump’s tell-all book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

Robert Trump, at the time, said he was “deeply disappointed” in his niece’s decision to write the memoir and that he and the “entire family” were “so proud of my wonderful brother, the president.”

Fox News' Kristina Biddle contributed to this report.