Trump unloads on Judge Boasberg, 'radical left judges' for halting deportations of violent illegal aliens

President Donald Trump slammed U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg and other "radical left judges" for reportedly working to hamper his ability to serve as president through legal orders preventing the deportation of violent illegal immigrants residing in the U.S.

"People are shocked by what is going on with the Court System. I was elected for many reasons, but a principal one was LAW AND ORDER, a big part of which is QUICKLY removing a vast Criminal Network of individuals, who came into our Country through the Crooked Joe Biden Open Borders Policy! These are dangerous and violent people, who kill, maim and, in many other ways, harm the people of our Country," Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday morning.

"The Voters want them OUT, and said so in Record Numbers. If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges, nobody would be removed, the President wouldn’t be allowed to do his job, and people’s lives would be devastated all throughout our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Trump's message comes after Boasberg, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., extended a restraining order on Friday against the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law , by the Trump administration to deport violent gang members with alleged ties to gangs, such as Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Boasberg ruled the extension will run through April 12.

A separate federal judge in Boston, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, blocked the deportation of migrants to countries where they have no existing relationship without a chance to go to court to contest that move.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 allows deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing, and has been invoked three times before, during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

On March 15, Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to halt its deportations of illegal immigrants under the wartime powers act.

Planes carrying hundreds of suspected gang members, however, had already flown from the U.S. to El Salvador, where the nation's president had offered to take illegal immigrants of any nationality facing deportation in the U.S. in February, booking the illegal aliens in his country's notorious prison system.

The Trump administration filed an emergency request for the U.S. appeals court to intervene in the case, and called on the Supreme Court last week to lift the judge's block to deporting illegal aliens under the wartime act.

"This case presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security-related operations in this country – the President, through Article II, or the judiciary," acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris told the Supreme Court. "The Constitution supplies a clear answer: the president. The republic cannot afford a different choice."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Breanne Deppisch and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.