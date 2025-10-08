Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to undergo 'routine' yearly medical exam at Walter Reed while visiting troops in Maryland

Trump will meet with troops at the hospital before returning to White House

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
What President Donald Trump's chronic venous insuffiency means Video

What President Donald Trump's chronic venous insuffiency means

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel breaks down the White House's revelations about the president's condition and why he feels satisfied about what was disclosed on 'America Reports.'

President Donald Trump will undergo a routine medical exam on Friday during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.

Trump will be visiting and meeting with troops at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops," Leavitt said in a statement. "While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly checkup. He will then return to the White House."

Trump, 79, is also considering "going to the Middle East shortly thereafter," Leavitt added. The possible visit would come after Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump's peace deal to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages.

President Trump awarding a sergeant a Purple Heart at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump (L), with First Lady Melania Trump (R), awards Sergeant First Class Alvaro Barrientos (2-L), with his wife Tammy Barrientos (2-R), the Purple Heart during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 22, 2017. (Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images)

The medical checkup will be Trump’s second this year. He had a similar exam in April, during which his physician stated that he "remains in excellent health."

Walter Reed hospital entrance sign

The entrance of Walter Reed Medical Center. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, said at the time.

However, in July, the president was diagnosed with a vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, Leavitt said Trump had noticed "mild swelling" in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

President Trump meets with Prime Minister Carney in Oval Office, Oct. 7, 2025

President Donald Trump during a meeting with Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. Trump will undergo a routine medical exam on Friday, the White House said.   (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs struggle to allow blood to flow back up to the heart.

Leavitt attributed the bruising on the president’s hand to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

