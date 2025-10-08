Trump to undergo 'routine' yearly medical exam at Walter Reed while visiting troops in Maryland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will undergo a routine medical exam on Friday during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.

Trump will be visiting and meeting with troops at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops," Leavitt said in a statement. "While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly checkup. He will then return to the White House."

Trump, 79, is also considering "going to the Middle East shortly thereafter," Leavitt added. The possible visit would come after Hamas agreed to the first phase of Trump's peace deal to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages.

The medical checkup will be Trump’s second this year. He had a similar exam in April, during which his physician stated that he "remains in excellent health."

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, said at the time.

However, in July, the president was diagnosed with a vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency. At the time, Leavitt said Trump had noticed "mild swelling" in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs struggle to allow blood to flow back up to the heart.

Leavitt attributed the bruising on the president’s hand to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."