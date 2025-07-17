Doctors react to alleged Trump health concerns as photos show swelling and bruising

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After photos circulated recently of President Donald Trump’s apparently swollen legs and bruised hand, doctors are speaking about potential causes and concerns.

In an "effort of transparency" on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a note from Trump’s physician after he underwent a "comprehensive examination" by the White House Medical Unit.

During a press briefing, Leavitt stated that Trump’s swollen legs were part of a "benign and common condition" called "chronic venous insufficiency" that can affect older individuals. (The president is 79.)

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she said.

Leavitt attributed the bruising on the president’s hand to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she said.

"This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health."

‘Common condition’

Scott A. Sundick, M.D., a vascular and endovascular surgeon at The Cardiovascular Care Group in Westfield, New Jersey, commented on the concerns that have been raised. (He has not treated the president.)

"Leg swelling is a common condition, particularly among older adults. As a practicing vascular surgeon, I see patients for this issue more frequently than almost any other complaint," he told Fox News Digital.

While leg swelling is often benign, it can sometimes be a symptom of serious, potentially life-threatening conditions, such as acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT), congestive heart failure (CHF) or renal failure, according to the doctor.

"In the president’s case, these more concerning causes were appropriately ruled out through a combination of diagnostic testing, including a venous Doppler ultrasound, echocardiogram and laboratory evaluations respectively," he added.

Sundick also spoke about the president’s diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, which he described as a "relatively common and benign condition."

"Under normal circumstances, blood returns to the heart from the legs through the veins, aided by the contraction of leg muscles with each step we take," he said.

"These contractions help push blood upward, and valves within the veins prevent it from flowing backward toward the feet. When these valves become weakened or incompetent, blood can pool in the lower legs — a condition known as venous insufficiency."

This condition can cause symptoms such as leg swelling or varicose veins, the doctor noted.

Treatment usually includes the use of compression stockings or, in some cases, a minimally invasive outpatient procedure called venous ablation.

Regarding the bruising being attributed to aspirin therapy, Sundick noted that many older adults take daily low-dose aspirin as part of a cardiovascular disease prevention strategy.

"Aspirin works by inhibiting platelet function, reducing the risk of blood clots that could lead to heart attacks or strokes," he said.

"A well-known side effect of aspirin therapy is an increased tendency to bruise easily, even with minor trauma."

Sundick said this is "common and generally not concerning," particularly considering aspirin’s "well-established cardiovascular benefits."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News' senior medical analyst, also commented on the bruising seen on Trump’s hand.

"As you age, your skin can become more friable (fragile), less elastic and more prone to easy bruising," Siegel, who has not treated the president, told Fox News Digital.

"I don't think there's anything hidden there at all."

"Aspirin interferes with platelet function, making this more likely."

On a Thursday episode of "America Reports," Siegel noted that he found the medical update "reassuring," calling Trump's condition "not serious, completely benign and cosmetic."

"It's expected for a man who's in his late 70s and standing on his feet all the time," Siegel added, noting that compression stockings and elevating the legs could help to reduce swelling and any potential discomfort.

The doctor also said he "accepts the explanation" that Trump's hand bruising is caused by "vigorous handshaking."

"I don't think there's anything hidden there at all," Siegel said.