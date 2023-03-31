Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Trump to travel to New York City Monday before Tuesday arraignment, return to Florida hours later

Trump will face New York City Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Trey Gowdy on Trump indictment: Let's wait until all of the evidence comes out Video

Trey Gowdy on Trump indictment: Let's wait until all of the evidence comes out

Former House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy analyzes the impact of the Trump indictment on 'The Story.'

Former President Trump is expected to travel from Florida to New York next week, as he faces an indictment for his alleged 2016 hush money scandal.

The former president plans to depart Mar-a-Lago for New York City Monday and will stay at Trump Tower that night.

Trump's courthouse appearance is expected to happen early Tuesday morning. Previous reports said that he is expected to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. before Judge Juan Merchan.

The Secret Service will ensure that Trump is safely brought in. The Secret Service is working with the New York Police Department, FBI, New York State court officers and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to finalize the security and logistics of Trump's arraignment and booking.

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The former president will return directly to Mar-a-Lago after the arraignment.  A source told Fox News Digital that Trump will not be arrested in handcuffs, having made an arrangement with the DA's office.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE INVESTIGATIONS INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump's visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Trump's visit follows those by potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hosted events in the state last week.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the alleged hush money scandal for five years. The purported payments include the $130,000 sum given to Stormy Daniels, plus the $150,000 given to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Hush money is not illegal, but prosecutors are expected to argue that the payments were improper donations to the Trump campaign, as they helped his candidacy.

Trump has slammed the indictment, calling it a witch-hunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York City. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York City.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," Trump said in a statement. "From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country- have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

More from Politics