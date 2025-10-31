Trump touts ‘12 out of 10’ meeting with Xi, downplays reports of Venezuela strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump spent the week in Asia meeting with other global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, while his administration ramped up its attacks against alleged drug boats in Latin America.

Trump met with Xi Thursday in South Korea, where the two hashed out a series of agreements concerning trade. Specifically, Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% — reducing the rate to from 57% to 47% — because China said it would cooperate with the U.S. on addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Additionally, Trump said that he would not move forward with imposing an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods that were expected to kick in Saturday. Trump threatened the steep hike after China announced in October it would impose export controls on rare earth magnets, which he said China had agreed to postpone by a year.

Afterward, Trump described the meeting as a massive success, and signaled that a broader trade deal between the two countries would be signed shortly.

TRUMP, XI MEET IN EFFORT TO RESOLVE TRADE TENSIONS SPARKED BY US TARIFFS

"Zero, to 10, with 10 being the best, I’d say the meeting was a 12," Trump told reporters after meeting with Xi. "A lot of decisions were made … and we’ve come to a conclusion on very many important points."

From China’s point of view, Xi said afterward the two countries should work together and complete outstanding tasks from the summit for the "peace of mind" of China, the U.S., and the rest of the world.

"Both sides should take the long-term perspective into account, focusing on the benefits of cooperation rather than falling into a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation," Xi said, according to a state media report on the meeting.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MEETING WITH XI JINPING AT SOUTH KOREA APEC SUMMIT SCHEDULED FOR NEXT MONTH

Additionally, Trump announced on the Asia trip, which also included stops in Malaysia and Japan, that he would instruct the U.S. to revive nuclear weapons testing —upending decades of precedent on nuclear policy, as the U.S. has not conducted nuclear weapons testing since 1992. The announcement also left lawmakers, experts and military personnel wondering what he meant since no other country has conducted a known nuclear test since North Korea in 2017.

China’s and Russia’s last known tests go back to the 1990s, when Russia was still the Soviet Union.

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News Digital. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

TRUMP CLAIMS ASIA TOUR RETURNED 'TRILLIONS' TO US AHEAD OF CRITICAL MEETING WITH CHINA'S XI

However, experts are aligned that Trump likely meant he would instruct the U.S. to either increase its testing of nuclear-powered weapons systems or conduct tests of low-yield nuclear weapons.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Thursday that Trump would continue to work on nuclear proliferation, but said testing would be done to guarantee weapons are working at optimal capability.

"It's an important part of American national security to make sure that this nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly," Vance said. "And that's part of a testing regime. To be clear, we know that it does work properly, but you got to keep on top of it over time. And the president just wants to make sure that we do that with his nation."

TRUMP THREATENS 'MASSIVE' CHINA TARIFFS, SEES 'NO REASON' TO MEET WITH XI

The Trump administration also stepped up its campaign against drug cartels in Latin America, totaling at least 14 strikes against alleged drug boats in the region.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the U.S. had conducted three strikes against four vessels in the Eastern Pacific, and Hegseth announced Wednesday another strike had also been conducted in those waters.

But the White House dismissed reports Friday that the Trump administration had identified and was poised to strike military targets within Venezuela imminently. Trump later told reporters that he hadn’t determined whether he would conduct strikes within Venezuela.

Lawmakers — including some Republicans — have pressed for more answers on the strikes, and have questioned if they are even legal. For example, Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., spearheaded a war powers resolution that would prohibit U.S. armed forces from engaging in "hostilities" against Venezuela.

"The Trump administration has made it clear they may launch military action inside Venezuela’s borders and won't stop at boat strikes in the Caribbean," Schiff said in an Oct. 17 statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.