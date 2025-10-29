Trump claims Asia tour returned 'trillions' to US ahead of critical meeting with China's Xi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump still has a major meeting on the agenda, but he's already touting the success of his tour in Asia, saying it returned "trillions" to the U.S.

"Bringing back trillions of Dollars to USA! A great trip. Dealing with very smart, talented, and wonderful leaders," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Tomorrow, President Xi of China. It will be a great meeting for both!!!"

Despite what he has been able to accomplish during his trip, all eyes will be on Trump as he sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Before he left for his trip, Trump vowed he would reach a "fantastic deal" with China. The meeting will be the first in-person sit-down between the two leaders since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January.

While en route to South Korea, where he is expected to meet with Xi, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that fentanyl trafficking would be one of the focuses of the meeting. He also said he expected to make progress on "a lot of problems," including trade and tariffs.

"The two heads of state will have in-depth communications on strategic and long-term issues," a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry told Reuters, confirming the highly anticipated meeting.

While abroad, Trump inked deals with Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Japan and South Korea. He also worked out reciprocal trade frameworks with Thailand and Vietnam. The trade agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia eliminated or significantly reduced tariffs on U.S. exports. The White House said that under these agreements, non-tariff barriers will be addressed and market access for U.S. products will be expanded.

While in Malaysia, Trump was also able to secure billions in investments and a critical minerals deal that the White House says will expand trade and investment. Additionally, in Thailand, Trump landed a critical minerals deal that would promote partnerships between American and Thai companies, according to the White House.

In Japan, Trump announced that Tokyo agreed to expand its previous $550 billion investment commitment to the U.S. Additionally, he signed a critical minerals agreement and deepened cooperation between the U.S. and Japan to combat illegal drug trafficking.

The investment commitments from Japan stretch across several industries, including artificial intelligence and energy. Additionally, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae announced that they directed "relevant ministers and secretaries to take further steps for a NEW GOLDEN AGE of the ever-growing U.S.-Japan alliance."

While in South Korea, Trump secured deals that the White House said were worth billions. This includes a deal in which Korean Air will purchase 103 new Boeing aircraft valued at $36.2 billion. In another deal, the Korea Gas Corporation committed to purchasing 3.3 million tons of U.S. liquefied natural gas per year via long-term agreements with sellers.

South Korea gifted Trump with the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa," the country's highest decoration, according to Reuters. He also received a replica of a royal crown from the ancient Silla Kingdom, symbolizing Seoul's recognition of his prior diplomatic efforts.

Additionally, Trump kicked off his trip at the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, ending the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand. Trump had previously threatened higher tariffs against both countries to push them into agreeing to end the fighting, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

While Trump expressed openness to sitting down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, no meeting has been scheduled.

