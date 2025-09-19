Trump announces meeting with Xi Jinping at South Korea APEC summit scheduled for next month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next month following a "very productive" phone call.

The meeting will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The face-to-face meeting will be the first between the two leaders during Trump’s second term in the White House.

Trump said he also agreed to travel to China in early 2026 and that Xi agreed to come to the United States "at an appropriate time."

The president said Friday that he spoke with Xi about a range of issues, including trade, the war in Ukraine, and a deal to approve the sale of TikTok.

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would likewise come to the United States at an appropriate time," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, and we appreciate the TikTok approval. Both [sides] look forward to meeting at APEC!"

Separately, Chinese state media said the two leaders held "pragmatic, positive, and constructive phone talks."

On the Chinese side, Xi told Trump that he should avoid imposing "unilateral trade restrictions" on China, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

China has been a major target for Trump’s tariffs, resulting in back-and-forth trade restrictions over the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Xi also expressed hope that the Trump administration would provide an "open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment" for Chinese companies in the U.S.

Regarding TikTok, the ministry said: "The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides."

Friday’s call was the second between Trump and Xi since Trump returned to the White House.