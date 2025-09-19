Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump announces meeting with Xi Jinping at South Korea APEC summit scheduled for next month

The two leaders will meet at the APEC summit in South Korea next month for first face-to-face talks of Trump's second term

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump indicates TikTok negotiations could bring US closer to China Video

Trump indicates TikTok negotiations could bring US closer to China

President Donald Trump addresses negotiations with China concerning TikTok as he takes questions from reporters.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next month following a "very productive" phone call.

The meeting will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The face-to-face meeting will be the first between the two leaders during Trump’s second term in the White House.

Trump said he also agreed to travel to China in early 2026 and that Xi agreed to come to the United States "at an appropriate time."

The president said Friday that he spoke with Xi about a range of issues, including trade, the war in Ukraine, and a deal to approve the sale of TikTok.

HEGSETH DELIVERS STERN WARNING TO CHINA IN FIRST CALL AFTER XI'S MILITARY PARADE

South Korea US China

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in South Korea next month after speaking on Friday via phone, he said.  (Image of flag: Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Image of Xi: Alexander Vilf/RIA Novosti/Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images; Image of Trump: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would likewise come to the United States at an appropriate time," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, and we appreciate the TikTok approval. Both [sides] look forward to meeting at APEC!"

Separately, Chinese state media said the two leaders held "pragmatic, positive, and constructive phone talks."

On the Chinese side, Xi told Trump that he should avoid imposing "unilateral trade restrictions" on China, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

TRUMP TOUTS KIM JONG UN RELATIONSHIP AMID SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT

Trump and XI

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.  (Fox News)

China has been a major target for Trump’s tariffs, resulting in back-and-forth trade restrictions over the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Xi also expressed hope that the Trump administration would provide an "open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment" for Chinese companies in the U.S.

Regarding TikTok, the ministry said: "The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question and would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides."

Trump reportedly weighing face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping this fall Video

Friday’s call was the second between Trump and Xi since Trump returned to the White House.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

