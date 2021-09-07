Fox News confirms: Trump to hold rally next month at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Iowa next month where he will hold a rally in Des Moines, a source familiar with the former president's political operation has confirmed to Fox News.

The rally, first reported by the Des Moines Register, will be held on October 9 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This will be Trump's first trip back to the first-in-the-nation caucus state since the 2020 election.

As reported by the Des Moines Register, Trump "returned to Iowa frequently in the closing days of the 2020 election, holding a rally in Des Moines on Oct. 15, 2020. He last visited Iowa for a rally in Dubuque on Nov. 1, 2020 — two days before the election."