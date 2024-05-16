Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to attend son's high school graduation Friday

Barron Trump to graduate from high school in Florida

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Former media exec criticized for saying Barron Trump is now 'fair game' Video

Former media exec criticized for saying Barron Trump is now 'fair game'

The "Outnumbered" panel discusses a former NBC executive's "creepy" tweet targeting Barron Trump after he celebrated his 18th birthday.

Former President Trump is attending youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation in Florida on Friday, a break from his criminal trial in New York City.

Barron Trump, 18, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. The graduation ceremony is private. 

Trump smiling with his son Barron

President Trump is shown with his son, Barron, inside the inaugural parade viewing stand in front of the White House on Jan. 20, 2017. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Barron Trump will go to college, but it is unclear which university he has selected. The former president has previously floated the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

TRUMP PERMITTED TO ATTEND SON BARRON'S GRADUATION AFTER RIPPING TRIAL JUDGE FOR DELAYING DECISION

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee had been pushing for weeks to attend his son’s high school graduation. The judge presiding over his criminal trial in Manhattan, Judge Juan Merchan, had left the decision on whether to allow Trump to attend in limbo.

Donald Trump and Barron Trump waving

President Trump and his son, Barron, board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on Aug. 16, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Court meets every day, except on Wednesdays, and Trump has been required to attend each day of his criminal trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He maintains his innocence.

Merchan ultimately granted Trump’s request to attend Barron’s graduation, but he denied Trump’s request to attend arguments at the Supreme Court on April 25 regarding the matter of presidential immunity.

Melania Trump is shown with a young Barron Trump. (Melania Trump)

MELANIA TRUMP LAUNCHES JEWELRY LINE TO HONOR MOMS AHEAD OF MOTHER’S DAY, RAISE FUNDS FOR FOSTER KIDS

"Barron’s a great student and he’s very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there," Trump said before Merchan granted his request to miss a day in court for the "scam trial."

Melania Trump smiling at Barron Trump

First lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, are shown after President Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination at the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview last month that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron.

Meanwhile, the trial is expected to resume on Monday with continued cross-examination of the prosecution’s star witness, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

