Trump to attend son's high school graduation Friday

Former President Trump is attending youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation in Florida on Friday, a break from his criminal trial in New York City.

Barron Trump, 18, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. The graduation ceremony is private.

Barron Trump will go to college, but it is unclear which university he has selected. The former president has previously floated the possibility of his son attending his own alma mater, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump also graduated. Eric Trump attended Georgetown University.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee had been pushing for weeks to attend his son’s high school graduation. The judge presiding over his criminal trial in Manhattan, Judge Juan Merchan, had left the decision on whether to allow Trump to attend in limbo.

Court meets every day, except on Wednesdays, and Trump has been required to attend each day of his criminal trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He maintains his innocence.

Merchan ultimately granted Trump’s request to attend Barron’s graduation, but he denied Trump’s request to attend arguments at the Supreme Court on April 25 regarding the matter of presidential immunity.

"Barron’s a great student and he’s very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there," Trump said before Merchan granted his request to miss a day in court for the "scam trial."

Former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview last month that nothing makes her prouder than the relationship she has built with Barron.

Meanwhile, the trial is expected to resume on Monday with continued cross-examination of the prosecution’s star witness, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.