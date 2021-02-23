Trump reacts to Tiger Woods accident: 'He's gonna be back, I have no doubt'

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Tuesday that he has "no doubt" Tiger Woods will make a strong comeback after suffering serious injuries in a car accident in Southern California.

"He has overcome a lot, but he has had an incredible life and he is going to continue to have an incredible life," Trump told "Fox News Primetime" host Katie Pavlich. "He will recover from this ... he will figure out a way."

Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods following his victory at the Masters Tournament in 2019. In remarks prior to the presentation, Trump hailed Woods as "a global symbol of American excellence, devotion, and drive."

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained "major damage." Woods was transported to Harbor UCLA Hospital, with multiple injuries to both his legs.

Woods underwent a fifth back surgery on Dec. 23, his first since a procedure to fuse his lower spine back in April 2017. Trump described the timing of the accident is just "tragic."

"He won the Masters with a bad back which tells you the level of talent is incredible," he said. "And he has been working on that, and then has this happened, it's just tragic, tragic."

The former president said he and Woods have known each other for a long time and that the athlete was "always great to me and I've always felt the same with him -- I've always just liked him. We had a good chemistry and always have."

Woods has reportedly spent hours on the golf course with Trump, an avid golfer himself who has owned multiple courses.

"He will be back. I have no doubt about it. He will be back. He knows how to do it and I have no doubt," Trump said.

Asked to impart a final message to the athlete, Trump told Pavlich, "All I say is get better and get out there, because we all miss him. We need Tiger."

