Trump wishes Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after LA crash

Former President Trump is wishing golfing legend Tiger Woods well after he experienced a tragic car accident on Tuesday.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said, according to former campaign adviser Jason Miller.

TIGER WOODS INVOLVED IN LOS ANGELES CAR CRASH, FIRST-RESPONDERS NEEDED 'JAWS OF LIFE' TO REMOVE HIM

According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Office, Woods sustained multiple leg injuries and authorities had to use the "jaws of life" to rescue him.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," the department tweeted. "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Woods’ crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.