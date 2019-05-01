Trump team releases video asserting Obama team 'dropped the ball' on Russian interference

The Trump campaign released a video on Wednesday blasting the Obama administration for inaction in the face of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Tweeted by the campaign, the video featured a series of clips with politicians and pundits claiming that the Obama team didn't do enough to counter Russian influence.

"President Obama knew Russia was interfering in the 2016 election," the video read, alongside an image of former President Barack Obama. The video featured a clip of Obama saying governments needed to take action in the face of meddling attempts. "But his team just watched it happen," the video read.

"I think the Obama administration should have done a lot more," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a clip from the video. "I think the administration needed to call out Russia earlier. It needed to act to deter and punish Russia earlier."

The video also showed Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., appearing to liken Obama's actions to opening windows during a house fire when what's needed is a fire extinguisher.

The Trump team released the video on the same day that Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the special counsel's probe of Russian election meddling.

When Barr summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in March, he said it didn't find sufficient evidence to accuse Trump of either collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice.

But a report on Tuesday sent Washington into a frenzy, claiming that Mueller wasn't satisfied with the way that Barr summarized his findings.

While the Mueller report cast doubt on collusion claims, it included details of what some consider a troubling effort by Russia to interfere with the election — once again shining a spotlight on the Obama administration's efforts in the lead-up to 2016.

The Wednesday video further claimed that Obama did "practically nothing" and his administration told investigators to "stand down" in an effort to "protect their disastrous Iran Deal."

"Obama dropped the ball on Russian interference," the video concluded.

Former Democratic National Committee acting chairwoman Donna Brazile, who led the party during the 2016 election, has defended Obama's actions.

"I think they did everything they could without sounding all of the alarm bells," Brazile told Fox News host Dana Perino in April.