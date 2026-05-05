Trump teaches students his iconic dance during White House fitness event

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President Donald Trump gave students on the White House South Lawn a quick lesson in one of his most recognizable moves Monday — breaking out his signature "Trump dance"in a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

The short clip, shared by the official White House account on X, shows Trump briefly stepping into the role of dance instructor, demonstrating the now-familiar arm motions that have become a staple of his rallies.

"SPOTTED: PRESIDENT TRUMP TEACHING THE TRUMP DANCE ON THE SOUTH LAWN 🇺🇸," the White House posted on X.

As the Village People’s "YMCA" played, Trump joined in for a few seconds, gesturing through the motions and brandishing a broad smile as students joined in before returning to the event.

TRUMP, MUSK GO VIRAL WITH 'TRUMP DANCE' TO YMCA AT NEW YEAR'S PARTY

The moment came after Trump signed a memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award, reviving a competitive, school-based benchmark that had been phased out during the Obama administration.

The students in attendance were local children and families invited to the White House, though officials did not provide additional details.

Trump's dancing has become one of the president's most recognizable visuals.

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Earlier in the event, Trump welcomed student athletes to the White House and stressed the importance of physical fitness.

"We’re thrilled to have so many young athletes here at the White House," Trump said. "It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions and physical fitness."

He also joked about his own workout habits, saying, "I work out so much, like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky," Trump said.

Village People co-founder Victor Willis previously backed Trump’s use of the song, saying the president was "bringing so much joy to the American people with his use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’" after initially opposing it.

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Trump’s memorandum builds on an earlier executive order reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, part of a broader "Make America Healthy Again" push.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella Taylor Penley contributed to this reporting.