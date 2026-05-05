Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump teaches students his iconic dance during White House fitness event

The brief dance lesson came during an event promoting the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Trump breaks into signature dance move with students on South Lawn Video

Trump breaks into signature dance move with students on South Lawn

President Donald Trump showed off his "Trump Dance" to students while YMCA played at the White House on Tuesday as part of the Presidential Fitness Test.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump gave students on the White House South Lawn a quick lesson in one of his most recognizable moves Monday — breaking out his signature "Trump dance"in a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

The short clip, shared by the official White House account on X, shows Trump briefly stepping into the role of dance instructor, demonstrating the now-familiar arm motions that have become a staple of his rallies.

"SPOTTED: PRESIDENT TRUMP TEACHING THE TRUMP DANCE ON THE SOUTH LAWN 🇺🇸," the White House posted on X.

As the Village People’s "YMCA" played, Trump joined in for a few seconds, gesturing through the motions and brandishing a broad smile as students joined in before returning to the event.

TRUMP, MUSK GO VIRAL WITH 'TRUMP DANCE' TO YMCA AT NEW YEAR'S PARTY

GIF of President Trump showing "Trump Dance"

President Trump showing off his dance moves to kids at the White House.  (White House X)

The moment came after Trump signed a memorandum restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award, reviving a competitive, school-based benchmark that had been phased out during the Obama administration.

The students in attendance were local children and families invited to the White House, though officials did not provide additional details.

Trump's dancing has become one of the president's most recognizable visuals.

TRUMP SETS UP PRESIDENTIAL FITNESS TEST FOR ANOTHER REVAMP AFTER OBAMA RETIRED IT DURING PRESIDENCY

President Trump shows off his signature YMCA dance move with students.

President Trump shows off his signature YMCA dance move to students on the South Lawn on Tuesday, May 5. (White House via X)

Earlier in the event, Trump welcomed student athletes to the White House and stressed the importance of physical fitness.

"We’re thrilled to have so many young athletes here at the White House," Trump said. "It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions and physical fitness."

He also joked about his own workout habits, saying, "I work out so much, like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky," Trump said.

President Trump does YMCA dance move with students.

President Donald Trump took on the role of dance instructor briefly during an event at the White House Tuesday, showing students his signature moves. (White House via X)

Village People co-founder Victor Willis previously backed Trump’s use of the song, saying the president was "bringing so much joy to the American people with his use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’" after initially opposing it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s memorandum builds on an earlier executive order reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, part of a broader "Make America Healthy Again" push.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella Taylor Penley contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue