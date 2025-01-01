Trump, Musk go viral with 'Trump dance' to YMCA at New Year's party

Video went viral Tuesday night of President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk doing the signature "Trump dance" together while ringing in 2025.

Trump and Musk were spotted doing the president-elect's jerky, arm-pumping dance routine to the Village People classic "YMCA" at Mar-a-Lago, with incoming first lady Melania Trump also grooving to the music.

Trump's dancing at rallies, marked by its humorous simplicity, has become a hit with supporters and has even been emulated by celebrating athletes in college football, the NFL, boxing and UFC.

The video of the men in tuxes dancing at the end of a triumphant year for Trump was a hit with supporters online. It was also a reminder that Musk, whose influence in Trump's orbit and status as the world's richest person keeps him in the headlines, is staying close to the man who will be president in three weeks.

Trump recently sided with Musk amid a MAGA base spat over immigration and the place of foreign workers in the U.S. labor market.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been tapped by Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), argued last month that American culture has not prioritized education enough, and therefore that foreign workers are needed for tech companies like Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

Many tech companies have embraced the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, but critics of the program say H-1B holders are often chosen over U.S. citizens for jobs.

Trump said that he believed in the program and had always favored the visas.

After a report that Trump was growing irritated with Musk's constant presence and headline-making, former White House aide Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Monday that it was a non-story.

"Look, it's obvious that Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others have good relationships with Donald Trump," Gidley said. "The media like to stir things up and try and create rifts where there aren't any rifts."

Trump spoke to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night and predicted 2025 would be a "great year."

"I think we're going to do fantastically well as a country," he said. "We're going to bring it back. It has to be brought back. People are not respecting our country very much, and they are going to respect us a lot. I think a lot of progress has been made over the last five weeks. It’s been pretty amazing when you look at what's happened. There's a whole light all over our world, not just our country. There are lot of very happy people."

Asked if he had any New Year's resolutions for 2025, he said, "I just want people to be happy, healthy and well."

