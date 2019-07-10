DC mayor says city's security fund bankrupt in letter to Trump, blames July 4th parade: report

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote a scathing letter to President Trump on Tuesday, asking the federal government to fully reimburse the city for his Fourth of July military celebration.

in the letter, obtained by WTOP, Bowser said the additional $1.7 million cost of the festivities has interfered with her ability to keep the city safe and provide the necessary security measures to prevent a potential disaster.

She waited until the end of the letter to cite Trump's "Salute to America" parade and wrote that she is also concerned about funding for the next presidential inauguration in 2021.

"Considering this accruing deficit, our projections indicate that the EPSF (Emergency Planning and Security Fund) will be depleted following your additional July 4th holiday activities and subsequent first amendment demonstrations," she wrote.

"The accrued amount for the July 4th holiday totals approximately $1.7 million. It is critical that the EPSF is fully reimbursed for these funds to ensure the District can uphold proper security and support during the remainder of the fiscal year without incurring a deficit for federal activities."

Bowser also stated general concerns about the fiscal budget for 2021 and said the emergency security fund for the city will be insolvent before the end of 2019. She claimed the fund is $6 million in the red and also blamed increased security for political officials, the 2017 presidential inauguration and the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush for the shortfall.

Fox News reached out to the White House and the mayor's office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.