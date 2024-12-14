Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump taps Richard Grenell as presidential envoy for special missions, Edward S. Walsh as Ireland ambassador

The president-elect nominated a few more candidates Saturday to serve in various positions

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Sen. Capito still ‘learning more’ about Trump Cabinet picks Video

Sen. Capito still ‘learning more’ about Trump Cabinet picks

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., shares her thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet picks on ‘Cavuto Live.’

President-elect Trump named a couple of key first-term allies to roles in his second administration, including Richard Grenell.

Grenell was the incoming president's pick as presidential envoy for special missions, a post that will likely drive the administration's policies in some of the most contentious regions of the world. 

"Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump said in the announcement Saturday evening.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MORE NOMINATIONS, INCLUDING DEVIN NUNES, TROY EDGAR AND BILL WHITE

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 3

Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, speaks on stage during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee July 17. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Grenell was Trump's intelligence chief during the president's first administration.

"In my First Term, Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations," Trump said. "Previously, he spent eight years inside the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other Countries."

Trump at a campaign event

President-elect Trump chose Edward Walsh as ambassador to Ireland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump also announced Edward Sharp Walsh as his pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

NEW POLL REVEALS WHAT AMERICANS THINK OF TRUMP'S TRANSITION DECISIONS 

"Edward is the President of the Walsh Company, a very successful nationwide construction and real estate firm. He is a great philanthropist in his local community, and previously served as the Chairman of the New Jersey Schools Development Authority Board," Trump announced.

Trump and Vance

President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance at an election night watch party in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The picks are the latest in a string of nominations the president-elect hopes the Senate will approve.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

