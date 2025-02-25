Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump surprises first White House tour of the year

Trump says ‘maybe someday you'll be here as the president, right?’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Trump surprises guests during White House tour Video

Trump surprises guests during White House tour

President Donald Trump surprises guests during the first White House tour of the year. (Credit: X.com/@MargoMartin47)

President Donald Trump surprised guests at the first White House tour of the year Tuesday, drawing a "USA!" chant after thanking them for visiting. 

"I want to thank you very much for coming. The tour is so great... the First Lady worked very hard in making it perfect and I think you are going to really love it," Trump was heard telling the group in a video shared by the White House. "And I heard you were here and I said ‘let’s stop by and say hello.’" 

"It's a group of very smart looking people I must say, very smart, maybe someday you'll be here as the president, right?" Trump continued, drawing laughter from the crowd. "Somebody in this group has a chance. Have a good time, have a great tour." 

"You are going to get a special tour. Have fun everybody," Trump concluded, before a "USA!" chant broke out. 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF PUBLIC WHITE HOUSE TOURS 

Trump surprises White House tour guests

President Donald Trump surprised guests Tuesday during a White House tour. ( )

The White House says on its website that the public can request tours through their member of Congress. 

EAGLES WILL ACCEPT WHITE HOUSE VISIT AS SOON AS PRESIDENT TRUMP EXTENDS INVITE 

Trump reacts to crowd at White House tour

Trump reacts as a crowd chants "USA!" following his appearance at a White House tour. (X.com/@MargoMartin47)

"Tours of the White House include the public rooms in the East Wing and the Residence, which include the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room, the State Dining Room, and a view of the White House Kennedy Garden," the White House said.  

The outside of the White House

The White House in Washington, D.C. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Secret Service Officers are stationed along the tour route and are available to answer questions about each room’s history, art, furnishings, current uses, and beyond," it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics