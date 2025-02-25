Trump surprises first White House tour of the year

President Donald Trump surprised guests at the first White House tour of the year Tuesday, drawing a "USA!" chant after thanking them for visiting.

"I want to thank you very much for coming. The tour is so great... the First Lady worked very hard in making it perfect and I think you are going to really love it," Trump was heard telling the group in a video shared by the White House. "And I heard you were here and I said ‘let’s stop by and say hello.’"

"It's a group of very smart looking people I must say, very smart, maybe someday you'll be here as the president, right?" Trump continued, drawing laughter from the crowd. "Somebody in this group has a chance. Have a good time, have a great tour."

"You are going to get a special tour. Have fun everybody," Trump concluded, before a "USA!" chant broke out.

The White House says on its website that the public can request tours through their member of Congress.

"Tours of the White House include the public rooms in the East Wing and the Residence, which include the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room, the State Dining Room, and a view of the White House Kennedy Garden," the White House said.

"Secret Service Officers are stationed along the tour route and are available to answer questions about each room’s history, art, furnishings, current uses, and beyond," it added.